Software: Chafa, COPR, Igalia Multimedia Work and Google Maps Alternatives
Chafa 1.2.0: Faster than ever, now with 75% more grit
For all you terminal graphics connoisseurs out there (there must be dozens of us!), I released Chafa 1.2.0 this weekend. Thanks to embedded copies of some parallel image scaling code and the quite excellent libnsgif, it’s faster and better in every way. What’s more, there are exciting new dithering knobs to further mangle refine your beautiful pictures. You can see what this stuff looks like in the gallery.
Included is also a Python program by Mo Zhou that uses k-means clustering to produce optimal glyph sets from training data. Neat!
Thanks to all the packagers, unsung heroes of the F/OSS world. Shoutouts go to Michael Vetter (openSUSE) and Guy Fleury Iteriteka (Guix) who got in touch with package info and installation instructions.
4 cool new projects to try in COPR for August 2019
COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.
Review of the Igalia Multimedia team Activities (2019/H1)
Another important feature for non-linear video editors is nested timeline support. It allows teams to decouple big editing projects in smaller chunks that can later on be assembled for the final product. Another use-case is about pre-filling the timeline with boilerplate scenes, so that an initial version of the movie can be assembled before all teams involved in the project have provided the final content. To support this, Thibault implemented a GES demuxer which transparently enables playback support for GES files (through file://path/to/file.xges URIs) in any GStreamer-based media player.
As if this wasn’t impressive enough yet, Thibault greatly improved the GES unit-tests, fixing a lot of memory leaks, race conditions and generally improving the reliability of the test suite. This is very important because the Gitlab continuous integration now executes the tests harness for every submitted merge request.
For more information about this, the curious readers can dive in Thibault’s blog post. Thibault was invited to talk about these on-going efforts at SIGGRAPH during the OpenTimelineIO BOF.
Finally, Thibault is mentoring Swayamjeet Swain as part of the GSoC program, the project is about adding nested timeline support in Pitivi.
10 Best Google Maps Alternatives You Should Try
Google Map is arguably the most popular map application and this should come as no surprise because of Google’s stronghold on web surfing and navigation e.g. Google Earth, but you would be wrong to think that there aren’t alternatives that are just as cool and in some cases, even cooler.
Today, we bring you a list of the Best Map & Navigations Apps that you can use instead of Google Maps. They all feature a modern UI that is easy to use and offer almost any functionality you might want when driving within a familiar city or trying to get lost in strange terrains. They are arranged in no particular order.
Server, OSS and Sharing Leftovers
New Linux driver signals Intel Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support
It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. A couple of months ago, we reported that Intel Gen11 OpenGL (i915) and Vulkan (ANV) drivers for Linux are feature-complete and that we should be seeing them integrated in distros running Linux kernel 5.2 and above. Phoronix, which is closely monitoring the Intel kernel driver patches, now notes that restructuring of the i915 Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver has begun in preparation for Xe's multi-GPU support. The patch notes say,
"IBM PC Compatible": how adversarial interoperability saved PCs from monopolization
Adversarial interoperability is what happens when someone makes a new product or service that works with a dominant product or service, against the wishes of the dominant business. Though there are examples of adversarial interoperability going back to early phonograms and even before, the computer industry has always especially relied on adversarial interoperability to keep markets competitive and innovative. This used to be especially true for personal computers. From 1969 to 1982, IBM was locked in battle with the US Department of Justice over whether it had a monopoly over mainframe computers; but even before the DOJ dropped the suit in 1982, the computing market had moved on, with mainframes dwindling in importance and personal computers rising to take their place. The PC revolution owes much to Intel's 8080 chip, a cheap processor that originally found a market in embedded controllers but eventually became the basis for early personal computers, often built by hobbyists. As Intel progressed to 16-bit chips like the 8086 and 8088, multiple manufacturers entered the market, creating a whole ecosystem of Intel-based personal computers. In theory, all of these computers could run MS-DOS, the Microsoft operating system adapted from 86-DOS, which it acquired from Seattle Computer Products, but, in practice, getting MS-DOS to run on a given computer required quite a bit of tweaking, thanks to differences in controllers and other components.
GCC 9.2 Release Candidate available from gcc.gnu.org
The first release candidate for GCC 9.2 is available from https://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805/ ftp://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805 and shortly its mirrors. It has been generated from SVN revision 274111. I have so far bootstrapped and tested the release candidate on x86_64-linux and i686-linux. Please test it and report any issues to bugzilla. If all goes well, I'd like to release 9.2 on Monday, August 12th.Also: GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported
