Android Leftovers
-
Google To Let EU Android Users Choose Their Search Engine; Ad Loads Actually Increase On TV
-
iFFalcon K31 4K Smart Android TV Series Launched in India Starting From Rs. 25,999
-
Nvidia Shield TV: Hands-on with Android Pie for Android TV [Video]
-
LG launches LG X2 (2019) with Android Pie and Snapdragon 425 SoC
-
US LG V35 ThinQ now receiving Android Pie update
-
Nokia 8.1 gets Android Q beta 5 along with corner swipe for Assistant
-
Android Q AMA reveals desktop mode vision, time-based dark mode problem
-
Why Android fans may have another reason to make 'fun' of iPhones
-
Managing Android devices with Intune
-
How To Get iMessage On Your Android smartphone or tablet
-
How to prevent Android from adding new app icons to the home screen
-
Google and ARM Tackle Android Bugs with Memory-Tagging
-
Why I carry an iPhone and an Android phone
-
Remember when Huawei said its Android replacement isn’t for smartphones? Well, it is
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 379 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Server, OSS and Sharing Leftovers
New Linux driver signals Intel Xe iGPU+dGPU multi-GPU support
It is well-known by now that Intel is prepping up its Xe GPUs to be viable AMD and NVIDIA contenders, at least in the mid-range at first and possibly at the high-end sometime down the line. Recently, we also saw some leaked driver references to the next gen Gen12 graphics architecture that will form part of Xe as well as integrated Intel GPUs. A couple of months ago, we reported that Intel Gen11 OpenGL (i915) and Vulkan (ANV) drivers for Linux are feature-complete and that we should be seeing them integrated in distros running Linux kernel 5.2 and above. Phoronix, which is closely monitoring the Intel kernel driver patches, now notes that restructuring of the i915 Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver has begun in preparation for Xe's multi-GPU support. The patch notes say,
"IBM PC Compatible": how adversarial interoperability saved PCs from monopolization
Adversarial interoperability is what happens when someone makes a new product or service that works with a dominant product or service, against the wishes of the dominant business. Though there are examples of adversarial interoperability going back to early phonograms and even before, the computer industry has always especially relied on adversarial interoperability to keep markets competitive and innovative. This used to be especially true for personal computers. From 1969 to 1982, IBM was locked in battle with the US Department of Justice over whether it had a monopoly over mainframe computers; but even before the DOJ dropped the suit in 1982, the computing market had moved on, with mainframes dwindling in importance and personal computers rising to take their place. The PC revolution owes much to Intel's 8080 chip, a cheap processor that originally found a market in embedded controllers but eventually became the basis for early personal computers, often built by hobbyists. As Intel progressed to 16-bit chips like the 8086 and 8088, multiple manufacturers entered the market, creating a whole ecosystem of Intel-based personal computers. In theory, all of these computers could run MS-DOS, the Microsoft operating system adapted from 86-DOS, which it acquired from Seattle Computer Products, but, in practice, getting MS-DOS to run on a given computer required quite a bit of tweaking, thanks to differences in controllers and other components.
GCC 9.2 Release Candidate available from gcc.gnu.org
The first release candidate for GCC 9.2 is available from https://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805/ ftp://gcc.gnu.org/pub/gcc/snapshots/9.2.0-RC-20190805 and shortly its mirrors. It has been generated from SVN revision 274111. I have so far bootstrapped and tested the release candidate on x86_64-linux and i686-linux. Please test it and report any issues to bugzilla. If all goes well, I'd like to release 9.2 on Monday, August 12th.Also: GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported
Recent comments
2 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
17 hours 42 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago