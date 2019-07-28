Language Selection

Games: Kindergarten 2, MADNESS: Project Nexus, Steam Play

Gaming
Another Look At The Maturing AMD Radeon RX 5700 Series Linux Performance

With the AMD Radeon RX 5700 / RX 5700 XT Linux driver support maturing and the early optimizations/fixes and lingering feature work now calming down for the Linux 5.3 kernel and within RadeonSI/RADV for the imminent branching of Mesa 19.2, here is another look at how the Navi performance stands today compared to AMD Vega graphics cards and the high-end NVIDIA Pascal and Turing graphics cards. This newest round of AMD Navi benchmarking was done with the latest Mesa 19.2-devel Git code at the end of last week along with the newest Linux 5.3 Git kernel state and the LLVM 9.0 AMDGPU compiler back-end. These various open-source Linux software components roughly correlate to how the AMD Radeon RX 5700 series Linux support is looking for reaching stable around September and what will be found in the likes of Ubuntu 19.10, Fedora Workstation 31, and other autumn Linux distribution releases. Read more

Best Linux training providers and online courses 2019

Linux is becoming an increasingly important operating system to be familiar with in business, not least because the majority of web servers run on various Linux platforms. Whether it's RedHat, FreeBSD, Ubuntu, Debian or CentOS, it can help to be familiar with at least some of the basic operations, whether for accessing them directly, for understanding IT reports, or even to better understand security concerns. While Linux has a reputation for being more difficult for users than Windows or iOS, this is simply because those operating systems run all operations in a graphical format (or, Graphical User Interface, aka GUI). With Linux platforms, some operations require a typed in command, though most Linux systems have since moved to more user-friendly GUI's in order to help make the more accessible and easier to use. Even where text commands are required, these usually follow a pattern and syntax which isn't too difficult to learn for most users. The real learning curve comes from understanding what these patterns and syntax area mean, firstly in terms of general Linux operations, and secondly in terms of specific requirements for any Linux computers or servers your business is running. Of course, you don't even have to be a business user to want to learn Linux. After all, while Linux operating systems require regular security updates, they are rarely targeted by computer viruses simply because Linux computers are such a small market share. This may change, since vendors such as Dell began to offer some of the PC and laptop lines with Ubuntu pre-installed instead of Windows. And while you can opt to buy a PC or laptop running Linux, it's also often possible to run many distros of Linux on an old and unused machine. Even better perhaps would be to use virtualization on your own machine, using something like the free Workstation Player from VMware, which can then be used to set up and install any and as many different flavors of Linux as you like. Read more

Server, OSS and Sharing Leftovers

  • Startup Dgraph Labs growing graph database technology

    Dgraph Labs Inc. is set to grow its graph database technology with the help of a cash infusion of venture financing. The company was founded in 2015 as an effort to advance the state of graph database technology. Dgraph Labs' founder and CEO Manish Jain previously worked at Google, where he led a team that was building out graph database systems. Jain decided there was a need for a high-performance graph database technology that could address different enterprise use cases. Dgraph said July 31 it had completed an $11.5 million Series A funding round.

  • Cloudera: The Truth Is Out There

    Reilly’s leaving has more to do with the execution and timing of the strategy and how two major revisions to estimates were made with no clue as to why other than what the Street speculated. I believe management realized, after the fourth-quarter 2019 release and before the first-quarter 2020 release and conference call, that they were caught between a rock and a hard place as they needed to change the estimates going forward. On the one hand full disclosure of the open source model change could have caused competing forces to swoop in and take existing business away. On the other hand, massive lawsuits would almost be for certain as the stock collapsed based on another major revision. In any event, it is what it is.

  • Moodlers in Australia experience another unforgettable Moot at the MCG

    On July 1 – 3, Moodle HQ hosted MoodleMoot Australia 2019. Held at the iconic MCG, Melbourne, the conference hosted the Moodle Community of educators...

  • Digital Textbooks Are Forcing a Radical Shift in Higher Ed

    FOR SEVERAL DECADES, textbook publishers followed the same basic model: Pitch a hefty tome of knowledge to faculty for inclusion in lesson plans; charge students an equally hefty sum; revise and update its content as needed every few years. Repeat. But the last several years have seen a shift at colleges and universities—one that has more recently turned tectonic. In a way, the evolution of the textbook has mirrored that in every other industry. Ownership has given way to rentals, and analog to digital. Within the broad strokes of that transition, though, lie divergent ideas about not just what learning should look like in the 21st century but how affordable to make it.

    •  
  • Touchpad, Interrupted
                           
                             

    For two years I've been driving myself crazy trying to figure out the source of a driver problem on OpenBSD: interrupts never arrived for certain touchpad devices. A couple weeks ago, I put out a public plea asking for help in case any non-OpenBSD developers recognized the problem, but while debugging an unrelated issue over the weekend, I finally solved it.  

                             

    It's been a long journey and it's a technical tale, but here it is.

