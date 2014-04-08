Seven Concerns Open Source Should Worry About, Part 3: Distributed Ownership
The vast majority of free and open source (FOSS) projects today operate on a license in/license out basis. In other words, each contributor to a code base continues to own her code while committing to provide a license to anyone that wants to download that code. Of course, no developer ever actually signs a downstream license. Instead, all contributors to a given project agree on the OSI (Open Source Initiative) approved license they want to use, and those terms stand as an open promise to all downstream users.
But is that really the best way to operate? What about the minority of projects that require contributors to assign ownership of their code to the project? They clearly think assignment is a better way to go. Are they right?
Sometimes, the answer to that question is easy. If a project isn’t controlled by a legal entity, there’s no one to assign code to. Numerically speaking, that’s the case for more than ninety-nine percent of the tens of millions of libraries hosted by GitHub and other forges. Forges are happy to host code, but not take ownership of it.
But the percentage flips when you look at the most important FOSS products in use today. The vast majority of those programs are supported by either umbrella organizations, like the Apache, Eclipse and Linux Foundations, or by foundations formed just to host a single project. Most of those organizations do not require code assignment. Why not?
Before we turn to that question, let’s review the benefits and disadvantages of each approach.
The main benefit of licensing, as compared to assignment, is that the developer retains unrestricted rights to their code.
The disadvantages are that no one can speak for the entire code base. If, for example, a new version of a project license came along, it could be difficult for the project to upgrade to that license, particularly if it was no longer able to get in contact with contributors that were no longer active. There would also be no single owner that could bring an action against those violating the terms of the outbound license (largely a concern where a “copyleft” license is involved). That’s because under the laws of countries like the United States, only the owner or the exclusive licensee of a copyrighted work can bring an action against an infringer – like a commercial company that’s using copyleft software in its products without contributing its own innovations back.
At the same time, the market can be abused by contributors that want to exploit their position as contributors in order to extort damages from inadvertent infringers. While, happily, this has been extremely rare, there is at least one developer, Patrick McHardy, who has been making a business out of suing Linux users, despite the fact that his own contributions to the Linux kernel were estimated two years ago to be less than .25% of the total (that percentage is even lower today). If ownership was in one place, the community of developers could decide among themselves what they deemed, collectively, to be most appropriate.
