Development: Coding Shows, Python, Docker and More
-
Old Man Embraces Cloud | Coder Radio 369
Chris finally gets excited about Docker just as Wes tells him it’s time to learn something new.
Plus the state of browser extension development, the value of non-technical advice, and your feedback.
-
[Talk Python to Me] Episode #224: 12 lessons from 100 days of web
Back in May of 2018, Bob Belderbos, Julian Sequeira, and I started on what would be a 9-month project. We wanted to create a dedicated, 100 days of code course specifically for Python web developers. Much of what we created for that course, we had prior experience with. But much of it was also new to us.
-
[Python Podcast] Build Your Own Knowledge Graph With Zincbase
Computers are excellent at following detailed instructions, but they have no capacity for understanding the information that they work with. Knowledge graphs are a way to approximate that capability by building connections between elements of data that allow us to discover new connections among disparate information sources that were previously uknown. In our day-to-day work we encounter many instances of knowledge graphs, but building them has long been a difficult endeavor. In order to make this technology more accessible Tom Grek built Zincbase. In this episode he explains his motivations for starting the project, how he uses it in his daily work, and how you can use it to create your own knowledge engine and begin discovering new insights of your own.
-
Storage Heartbreak | The Friday Stream 12
We share stories from a time when computer storage was very precious, and the types of storage were still battling it out for the standard.
Plus our proposals to do away with time zones, and a special guest helps give away some games.
-
What You Need to Know to Manage Users in Django Admin
User management in Django admin is a tricky subject. If you enforce too many permissions, then you might interfere with day-to-day operations. If you allow for permissions to be granted freely without supervision, then you put your system at risk.
Django provides a good authentication framework with tight integration to Django admin. Out of the box, Django admin does not enforce special restrictions on the user admin. This can lead to dangerous scenarios that might compromise your system.
Did you know staff users that manage other users in the admin can edit their own permissions? Did you know they can also make themselves superusers? There is nothing in Django admin that prevents that, so it’s up to you!
-
The Future Of Work Is Remote: Carol Teskey
Carol Teskey is the Director of Global People Operations at GitLab. She joined GitLab from a traditional company and she could see huge differences between the culture of a modern all-remote company and legacy companies.
-
How to sort generative art patterns by beauty (Simple clustering example with python and sklearn)
Some time ago I created this small script to convert numbers into patterns. I'm not going to explain how the script works in detail but it's inspired on Stephen Wolfram's Elementary Cellular Automatas which converts numbers like 30 into binary (00011110) and then interprets the digits as turning ON or OFF of 8 different basic rules (In that case there are 4 rules activated, rule 4, 5, 6 and 7) that define when to turn ON and OFF a pixel in the image.
Using this I can generate an infinite number of different patterns, the problem is that most of them are not really interesting and I have no time to check them one by one. That's why in this post I explain how I tried to automate the process of finding out the most interesting/beautiful cellular automatas.
-
Debugging with Docker and Rocker – A Concrete Example helping on macOS
Roger Koenker posted a question: how to best debug an issue arising only with gfortran-9 which is difficult to get hold off on his macOS development platform. Some people followed up, and I mentioned that I had good success using Docker, and particularly our Rocker containers—and outlined a quick mini-tutorial (which had one mini-typo lacking the imporant slash in -w /work). Roger and I followed up over a few more off-list emails, and by and large this worked for him.
So what follows below is a jointly written / edited ‘mini HOWTO’ of how to deploy Docker on macOS for debugging under particular toolchains more easily available on Linux. Windows and Linux use should be very similar, albeit differ in the initial install. In fact, I frequently debug or test in Docker sessions when I do not want to install on my Linux host system. Roger sent one version (I had also edited) back to the list. What follows is my final version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 582 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Weeks After IBM Acquisition Platform Support Narrowed Again at Red Hat
Open Hardware: 3D Printing and 'Open' Keyboards
Freedombone version 4.0
The Freedombone project is pleased to announce the launch of version 4.0, based upon Debian 10. At the end of the second decade of the 21st century the shattered remains of the open web are a site of ongoing struggle. The freedom to communicate with others securely and in a manner of your own choosing, and to own your data, is increasingly threatened. Superficially, decentralized systems appear to be gaining ground, but the harsh reality is that the internet has become highly concentrated around a few companies with unprecedented political influence. There is no freedom without freedom of association. That is, having the ability to define who you are and what kind of community you want to live in. This release includes Community Networks as an initial step towards networks run by and for the people who use them. Also: Freedomebone 4.0 released
Development: Coding Shows, Python, Docker and More
Recent comments
56 min 52 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
11 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago