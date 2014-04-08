OSS Leftovers A $1 Billion Open Source Company With No Headquarter: Sid Sijbrandij Of GitLab GitLab is one of the most promising open source companies that is valued at $1 billion. What sets GitLab parts from other tech companies is its unique culture. First and foremost, it’s an all remote company that doesn’t have any headquarter. Its work culture focusses more on results than on how many hours you worked. One of the byproduct of this culture is tackling Climate Change in a way most of us didn’t even think of. We sat down with the founder of GitLab to better understand his ideas behind GitLab.

Q&A With Ben Kochie, Staff Backend Engineer At GitLab In this episode of Let’s Talk, Ben Kochie Staff Backend Engineer, GitLab talks about Kubernetes, Prometheus and the unique remote working culture at GitLab.

Haiku Activity Report: Performance Edition Welcome to the monthly report for July 2019! Most of the more interesting changes this month have been from myself in the way of performance optimizations, so I’m writing the progress report this month so I can talk about those in some detail.

Haiku Developers Begin Optimizing Their BeOS-Inspired OS For Performance With the long-awaited Haiku R1 beta having happened at the end of last year and other modern features/support getting squared away, the developers behind this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system have begun investigating their OS performance and making necessary performance optimizations. Now that general instabilities and other kernel crashes have been addressed, developers have begun working on addressing the speed of various internal components and making optimizations where relevant. Some of their recent work has been on better memory allocation speed, disk write performance, more granular locking, and avoiding kernel interaction where possible.

Marek’s Take: Dish’s 5G plans may be hindered by its lack of open source expertise Dish Network is now poised to become the United States’ fourth wireless carrier once T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion acquisition of Sprint is finalized. Although the merger still faces opposition from several state attorneys general, Dish is already putting the wheels in motion to build its nationwide 5G standalone network by issuing a request for proposal (RFP) to potential vendors. Dish told the Federal Communications Commission that it will deploy a core network, and offer 5G services to at least 20% of the U.S. population by 2022. And by June 2023, the company’s network will cover 70% of the U.S. population with download speeds of at least 35 Mbps.

Alibaba Architecture Frees Open-Source Genie from Trade War Bottle Unveiled at an Alibaba Cloud Summit event in the company's home city of Shanghai last week, the XuanTie 910 chip from Alibaba’s subsidiary, Ping Tou Ge Semiconductor, is a rebuke to the Commerce Department’s Entities List of at least five Chinese tech companies. In May, the Commerce Department added the Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei to the list which effectively prevents American technology companies from doing business with it. After talks with Chinese leaders in June, Trump temporarily removed Huawei from the list, but a bipartisan group of Congress members introduced legislation in July that would prevent Trump from revoking the ban unless Congress approved.

Dragonchain Open Sources Its Blockchain Platform Dragonchain, a blockchain technology company, released their core blockchain platform under an open source license. With this release, Dragonchain will be able to drive adoption among enterprises and developers looking to build their own blockchain based applications. The open source code gives both enterprises and developers access to blockchain innovations, along with the resources to continue innovating with Dragonchain by contributing code. Dragonchain believes this is a necessary step to further drive adoption and understanding of blockchain technology around the world. [...] The blockchain platform was originally created from scratch by Joe Roets, founder and CEO of Dragonchain. It all began inside The Walt Disney Company in 2014, where the project was internally known as the “Disney Private Blockchain Platform.” The Walt Disney Company approved the release of the original code in 2016, demonstrating that it actively contributes robust code to the world, enabling developers to explore more use cases. This still fits perfectly with the philosophy and values of Dragonchain.

Gravitational Updates Its Open Source Management To Deliver IoT-Centric Security Gravitational is delivering IoT capability in the latest update to its popular open source access management solution, Teleport. Teleport 4.0 delivers IoT-centric security using modern privileged access management by letting developers leverage existing SSH-based toolchains.

Community Member Monday: DaeHyun Sung So, my surname is Sung, first name is DaeHyun (Korean Hangul notation: 성대현, Korean Hanja notation: 成大鉉). I’m from the Korean peninsular’s south-east area, Gyeongsang Province (경상도/慶尙道) region, Korea. Now, I live in the south-east side of Seoul (서울). I’m Korean. My mother tongue is Gyeongsang dialect of Korean. But I can speaks Both Standard Korean [표준말 or 표준한국어/標準韓國語] and Gyeongsang dialect of Korean [경상도사투리 or 경상방언/慶尙方言]. My Twitter ID is @studioego, and I’m also on Github: https://github.com/studioego I contribute to improvements to Korean language support in free/libre open source software (FLOSS), mostly in my spare time. Also, I’m learning East Asian Languages (such as Mandarin Chinese, and Japanese). This is because, three languages (Chinese, Japanese, Korean) use Chinese characters 漢字 (also called “ideographs”) and share a similar culture. I am curious as I study the commonalities and differences in the East Asian languages. I also like to visit some historic sites and take pictures in Korea.