KDevelop 5.4 released
We are happy to announce the availability of KDevelop 5.4 today featuring support for a new build system, a new scratchpad feature, analyzer support from Clang-Tidy plus a bunch of bug fixes and wee improvements.
Projects using the new rising star in the build system scene, Meson, can now also be managed with KDevelop, thanks to the work of Daniel Mensinger.
Current features are:
Native support for Meson projects (configuring, compiling, installing)
Support for KDevelop code autocompletion (plugin reads Meson introspection information)
Initial support for the Meson rewriter: modifying basic aspects of the project (version, license, etc.)
