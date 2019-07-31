Games: RPCS3, The Fertile Crescent, Village Monsters, and Triangulum PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 continues to show off amazing progress, June's report is up The RPCS3 team continue hacking away at their code for this impressive PlayStation 3 emulator and they've reached another milestone. With all the work going into it, they've finally managed to get to the stage where the amount of titles classed as "Playable" has become the largest. With Playable hitting 1,339 titles although it's likely bigger now, as they said their testers took a bit of a break. The amount of titles classed as "Nothing" (completely broken) is now only at 2!

RPCS3 Sony PlayStation 3 Emulator Welcome to June’s Progress Report! This month saw a wide variety of… bzzzt we interrupt this broadcast for an important announcement! RPCS3’s progress reports are written solely by volunteers and we’re looking for more dedicated writers to help us write them. If you have the knowledge, time and are willing to help, please apply here. And secondly, we have recently added functionality that makes it possible to unlock the framerate limit of many games. While this exciting new feature doesn’t work on every game, some big titles such as Uncharted 1-3, The Last of Us, Red Dead Redemption and more are able to go over their framerate cap of 30FPS for the first time! We require the help of the community to submit test results for as many games as possible to determine the effectiveness of the feature. For more details, please click here.

Sweet indie RTS "The Fertile Crescent" adds female villagers, better AI and improved performance Currently free during Alpha, The Fertile Crescent looks a bit like a retro Age of Empires and the development team continue advancing it. A recent update to the game a little over a week ago, added in some rather impressive improvements to it. This includes female villagers with voicing, much improved performance, a considerably improved AI, the ability to use the mini-map to move units, buildings and units that are damaged will show a health bar, Swordsman attacks should work properly and lots of other bug fixes.

The upcoming forgotten video game world "Village Monsters" has a new trailer Village Monsters lets you step into a video game world, one long-forgotten and it finally has a new trailer to show off all the progress that has been made. Something we highlighted here on GOL back in May, the last trailer was actually from 2017 so it was long overdue a better look at it. If you found Stardew Valley a bit too sweet, perhaps the strange run-down world of Village Monsters might be more you thing?

Triangulum is a minimalist logic puzzle game now out with Linux support Perhaps you need something new to relax with while you're having a coffee break or you want to test your mind a little, without much stressing. Triangulum could fit there. This new minimalist logic puzzle game from N5 Games has a nice simple style to it, with gameplay that looks really interesting and not very demanding of you. All you're doing is clicking triangles, to move points around the board to increase your score. It sounds simple, but it looks like it can get a bit complicated later on.