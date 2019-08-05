4 Ways to see Logged in Users in Linux Check who is logged in your Linux system with these simple commands. You can also get additional information about logged in users such as their log in time.

Games: This War of Mine: Stories - Fading Embers, Slay the Spire and More This War of Mine has a third narrative-driven episode now available with Fading Embers 11 bit studios have today released This War of Mine: Stories - Fading Embers, the third episode in their narrative-driven expansion set to the popular survival game. Offering a very different experience to other survival games, This War of Mine takes place in a besieged city with you trying to keep a group alive against all odds. I enjoyed it a lot, although that feels a bit weird to say considering how bleak the game is. Lead Artist on Fading Embers, Tomasz Kisilewicz, said this about the new story: "The new This War of Mine: Stories episode touches on the subject of cultural heritage and what it means during the war. Is it worth preserving even at the darkest times? Or maybe when we're pushed to our limits, when death and starvation are omnipresent - we change our perception of art and culture? And despite the artistic value - paintings, sculptures and rare books - become mere tools of survival. Just because by destroying them we can postpone our own demise. Is this cost justifiable? Players will have to face those dilemmas for themselves."

Want a copy of Slay the Spire? Enter our competition Slay the Spire, the absolutely brilliant fusion of a roguelike and a deck-building card game released with Linux support in January, now is your chance to win a copy.

Looks like we might see the end of developers constantly changing their Steam release date Steam isn't perfect, that's for sure and one particular issue that constantly comes up is how some developers have been abusing the release date display. Previously, it seems developers were able to change their upcoming release date whenever they wanted to. Some took advantage of this, to constantly ensure their game showed up on the first two pages of the Coming Soon section on Steam. The issue is that it constantly pushed games with legitimate release dates back, sometimes multiple pages of searching. I saw it all the time and it was a massive nuisance, when clearly a lot of these games had no intention to release then.