Software: Socorro, Log Viewers, Syntreenet, Presentations and Krita (KDE)

Software
  • Socorro Engineering: July 2019 happenings and putting it on hold

    As of August 1st, we've switched to Mozilla Location Services. We'll be auditing that project, getting it back into a healthy state, and bringing it in line with current standards and practices.

    Given that, this is the last Socorro Engineering status post for a while.

  • Top 15 Best Linux Log Viewer & Log file Management Tools

    If you are a Linux lover, you must have some knowledge about Linux log viewer tools. Log viewer gives you a full visual history of everything happening in your Linux system. In logs file, we will have each and every piece of information such as application log, system log, event log, script log, rewrite log, and process ID, etc.

    [...]

    LOGalyze does its job quite impeccably with the focus on log management. Also, it has the usability of network observation which comes with the package. When it comes to processing all of your log information in a single place, LOGalyze comes helpful. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about whether it’s going to support your requirement or not, because it goes with the Linux/Unix servers, network devices and as well as windows hosts.

  • syntreenet 1.0.0b4

    Syntreenet facilitates easy development of any finite domain formal theory possible in any language described by a Parsing Expression Grammar.

    It provides a knowledge base in the form of a performant and scalable production system, where rules and facts interact to produce new rules and facts. Facts in this context are the top productions in the provided PEGs, and rules are fundamentally composed of a set of those facts as conditions and another set of facts as consecuences.

  • 3 tools for doing presentations from the command line

    Tired of creating and displaying presentation slides using LibreOffice Impress or various slightly geeky tools and frameworks? Instead, consider running the slides for your next talk from a terminal window.

    Using the terminal to present slides sounds strange, but it isn't. Maybe you want to embrace your inner geek a bit more. Perhaps you want your audience to focus on your ideas rather than your slides. Maybe you're a devotee of the Takahashi method. Whatever your reasons for turning to the terminal, there's a (presentation) tool for you.

  • Interview with Ray Waysider

    It’s free (obviously) but apart from that it’s also a very intuitive program. So rich in features and it’s easy to set it up to your own personal taste. I have Photoshop installed on my PC as well as Krita but I just find Krita so comfortable to use and so capable of doing anything I want that I’ve hardly used Photoshop since I installed Krita.

4 Ways to see Logged in Users in Linux

Check who is logged in your Linux system with these simple commands. You can also get additional information about logged in users such as their log in time.

Games: This War of Mine: Stories - Fading Embers, Slay the Spire and More

  • This War of Mine has a third narrative-driven episode now available with Fading Embers

    11 bit studios have today released This War of Mine: Stories - Fading Embers, the third episode in their narrative-driven expansion set to the popular survival game. Offering a very different experience to other survival games, This War of Mine takes place in a besieged city with you trying to keep a group alive against all odds. I enjoyed it a lot, although that feels a bit weird to say considering how bleak the game is. Lead Artist on Fading Embers, Tomasz Kisilewicz, said this about the new story: "The new This War of Mine: Stories episode touches on the subject of cultural heritage and what it means during the war. Is it worth preserving even at the darkest times? Or maybe when we're pushed to our limits, when death and starvation are omnipresent - we change our perception of art and culture? And despite the artistic value - paintings, sculptures and rare books - become mere tools of survival. Just because by destroying them we can postpone our own demise. Is this cost justifiable? Players will have to face those dilemmas for themselves."

  • Want a copy of Slay the Spire? Enter our competition

    Slay the Spire, the absolutely brilliant fusion of a roguelike and a deck-building card game released with Linux support in January, now is your chance to win a copy.

  • Looks like we might see the end of developers constantly changing their Steam release date

    Steam isn't perfect, that's for sure and one particular issue that constantly comes up is how some developers have been abusing the release date display. Previously, it seems developers were able to change their upcoming release date whenever they wanted to. Some took advantage of this, to constantly ensure their game showed up on the first two pages of the Coming Soon section on Steam. The issue is that it constantly pushed games with legitimate release dates back, sometimes multiple pages of searching. I saw it all the time and it was a massive nuisance, when clearly a lot of these games had no intention to release then.

RHEL 7.7 Released: Red Hat Drives Cloud-Native Flexibility, Enhances Operational Security with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7, the final Full Support Phase release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 platform. As hybrid and multicloud computing helps to transform enterprise IT, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 delivers enhanced consistency and control across cloud infrastructure for IT operations teams while also providing a suite of modern, supported container creation tools for enterprise application developers. [...] Frequently, modern applications built to run across the hybrid cloud are developed using Linux containers. Building cloud-native apps requires cloud-native development tools, like a container daemon, but these tools can introduce unnecessary risk and complexity into development environments. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 now includes full support for Red Hat's distributed container toolkit - buildah, podman and skopeo - on Red Hat Enterprise Linux workstation deployments with the Red Hat Universal Base Image, enabling developer teams to build, run and manage containerized applications across the hybrid cloud with a smaller, more manageable tool footprint.

GNOME 3.33.90 released

>Hi developers and testers,

GNOME 3.33.90 is now available, slightly ahead of schedule for a change!

This is the first beta release for GNOME 3.34. To ensure the quality of the final release, we have entered feature freeze, UI freeze, and API freeze, so now is a good time for distributors planning to ship GNOME 3.34 to start testing the packages.

If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.90, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of your host system:

https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.90/gnome-3.33.90.tar.xz

The list of updated modules and changes is available here:

https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.90/NEWS

The source packages are available here:

https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.90/sources/

WARNING!
--------
This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status.

For more information about 3.33, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.33 wiki page:

https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable

Michael
GNOME 3.34 Beta Released - Now Under UI/Feature/API/ABI Freezes

