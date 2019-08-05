Software: Socorro, Log Viewers, Syntreenet, Presentations and Krita (KDE)
Socorro Engineering: July 2019 happenings and putting it on hold
As of August 1st, we've switched to Mozilla Location Services. We'll be auditing that project, getting it back into a healthy state, and bringing it in line with current standards and practices.
Given that, this is the last Socorro Engineering status post for a while.
Top 15 Best Linux Log Viewer & Log file Management Tools
If you are a Linux lover, you must have some knowledge about Linux log viewer tools. Log viewer gives you a full visual history of everything happening in your Linux system. In logs file, we will have each and every piece of information such as application log, system log, event log, script log, rewrite log, and process ID, etc.
LOGalyze does its job quite impeccably with the focus on log management. Also, it has the usability of network observation which comes with the package. When it comes to processing all of your log information in a single place, LOGalyze comes helpful. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about whether it’s going to support your requirement or not, because it goes with the Linux/Unix servers, network devices and as well as windows hosts.
syntreenet 1.0.0b4
Syntreenet facilitates easy development of any finite domain formal theory possible in any language described by a Parsing Expression Grammar.
It provides a knowledge base in the form of a performant and scalable production system, where rules and facts interact to produce new rules and facts. Facts in this context are the top productions in the provided PEGs, and rules are fundamentally composed of a set of those facts as conditions and another set of facts as consecuences.
3 tools for doing presentations from the command line
Tired of creating and displaying presentation slides using LibreOffice Impress or various slightly geeky tools and frameworks? Instead, consider running the slides for your next talk from a terminal window.
Using the terminal to present slides sounds strange, but it isn't. Maybe you want to embrace your inner geek a bit more. Perhaps you want your audience to focus on your ideas rather than your slides. Maybe you're a devotee of the Takahashi method. Whatever your reasons for turning to the terminal, there's a (presentation) tool for you.
Interview with Ray Waysider
It’s free (obviously) but apart from that it’s also a very intuitive program. So rich in features and it’s easy to set it up to your own personal taste. I have Photoshop installed on my PC as well as Krita but I just find Krita so comfortable to use and so capable of doing anything I want that I’ve hardly used Photoshop since I installed Krita.
4 Ways to see Logged in Users in Linux
Check who is logged in your Linux system with these simple commands. You can also get additional information about logged in users such as their log in time.
Games: This War of Mine: Stories - Fading Embers, Slay the Spire and More
RHEL 7.7 Released: Red Hat Drives Cloud-Native Flexibility, Enhances Operational Security with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7, the final Full Support Phase release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 platform. As hybrid and multicloud computing helps to transform enterprise IT, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 delivers enhanced consistency and control across cloud infrastructure for IT operations teams while also providing a suite of modern, supported container creation tools for enterprise application developers. [...] Frequently, modern applications built to run across the hybrid cloud are developed using Linux containers. Building cloud-native apps requires cloud-native development tools, like a container daemon, but these tools can introduce unnecessary risk and complexity into development environments. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 now includes full support for Red Hat’s distributed container toolkit - buildah, podman and skopeo - on Red Hat Enterprise Linux workstation deployments with the Red Hat Universal Base Image, enabling developer teams to build, run and manage containerized applications across the hybrid cloud with a smaller, more manageable tool footprint. Also: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 released
GNOME 3.33.90 released
>Hi developers and testers, GNOME 3.33.90 is now available, slightly ahead of schedule for a change! This is the first beta release for GNOME 3.34. To ensure the quality of the final release, we have entered feature freeze, UI freeze, and API freeze, so now is a good time for distributors planning to ship GNOME 3.34 to start testing the packages. If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.90, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.90/gnome-3.33.90.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.90/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.90/sources/ WARNING! -------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.33, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.33 wiki page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable MichaelAlso: GNOME 3.34 Beta Released - Now Under UI/Feature/API/ABI Freezes
