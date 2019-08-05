New GNU C Library, RT 'News' Floats Old Richard Stallman Interview Again (Stallman Speaks in Russia This Month)
GNU C Library version 2.30 releases with POSIX-proposed functions, support for Unicode 12.1.0, new Linux functions and more!
Last week, the GNU C Library version 2.30 was made available to all users. The major highlights of this release include new POSIX (Portable Operating System Interface)-proposed functions, support for Unicode 12.1.0, support to –preload argument to preload shared objects, addition of new functions such as getdents64, gettid, and tgkill to Linux and more.
The GNU C Library is used in the GNU systems, GNU/ Linux systems as well as on other systems that use Linux as the kernel. It is a portable and high performance C library.
Richard Stallman: Facebook is surveillance monster feeding on our personal data
Our world today may be a high-tech wonderland, but we, the users, own nothing in it, with our personal data being the new oil for Big Tech. How do we break its grip on our digital lives? We asked Richard Stallman, the founder and leader of the Free Software Movement.
4 Ways to see Logged in Users in Linux
Check who is logged in your Linux system with these simple commands. You can also get additional information about logged in users such as their log in time.
Games: This War of Mine: Stories - Fading Embers, Slay the Spire and More
RHEL 7.7 Released: Red Hat Drives Cloud-Native Flexibility, Enhances Operational Security with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7, the final Full Support Phase release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 platform. As hybrid and multicloud computing helps to transform enterprise IT, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 delivers enhanced consistency and control across cloud infrastructure for IT operations teams while also providing a suite of modern, supported container creation tools for enterprise application developers. [...] Frequently, modern applications built to run across the hybrid cloud are developed using Linux containers. Building cloud-native apps requires cloud-native development tools, like a container daemon, but these tools can introduce unnecessary risk and complexity into development environments. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 now includes full support for Red Hat’s distributed container toolkit - buildah, podman and skopeo - on Red Hat Enterprise Linux workstation deployments with the Red Hat Universal Base Image, enabling developer teams to build, run and manage containerized applications across the hybrid cloud with a smaller, more manageable tool footprint. Also: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 released
GNOME 3.33.90 released
>Hi developers and testers, GNOME 3.33.90 is now available, slightly ahead of schedule for a change! This is the first beta release for GNOME 3.34. To ensure the quality of the final release, we have entered feature freeze, UI freeze, and API freeze, so now is a good time for distributors planning to ship GNOME 3.34 to start testing the packages. If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.90, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.90/gnome-3.33.90.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.90/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.90/sources/ WARNING! -------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.33, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.33 wiki page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable MichaelAlso: GNOME 3.34 Beta Released - Now Under UI/Feature/API/ABI Freezes
