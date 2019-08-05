today's leftovers
Google Engineers Get Windows Booting When Kexec'ed Under Linux [Ed: Waste of Google's time and money. Google has already banned Microsoft Windows for security reasons (the OS is designed to not be secure)]
An interesting summer internship at Google has led to an experimental effort to get Microsoft Windows running via Kexec from Linux. The engineers involved have been implementing enough of the EFI Boot Services to be able to kexec Windows from Linux.
Kexec has traditionally just been used for loading and booting alternative Linux kernels from a running kernel using this system call in order to minimize system downtime. Kexec is also used by the likes of Raptor's POWER9 systems for booting the system from Petitboot.
CPE Team at Flock
Flock is just around the corner and the CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team will be there to join our Community at our annual event. We are also going to be presenting some talks around work that we are involved with and we have one hackfest ready. Let’s go look at what we have in our sleeves for you and hopefully you will join us at these sessions!
TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers Benchmarked on Linux SBCs
Dimitris Tassopoulos (Dimtass) decided to learn more about machine learning for embedded systems now that the technology is more mature...
YCET wins accolades at Libre Office online test
The quest for a technologically aware faculty base was satiated to a large extent on Friday by the online examination of Libre Office for spoken Tutorial Project of IIT Bombay which was held at YCET for the Department of Applied Sciences.
Reflecting On IndieWeb Summit: A Start
Another Summit first, also inspired by XOXO (and other conferences like Open Source Bridge), color-coded lanyards for our photo policy. Which was a natural lead-in for the heads-up about session live-streaming and where to sit accordingly (based on personal preference). Lastly, pronoun pins and a huge thanks to Aaron Parecki for arranging the logistics of all those materials!
Help Us Improve: SUSE Documentation Survey
Documentation is an essential part of any product. For many years now, you hear me repeating this over and over again. There is no product which is so simple to use and maintain, that it doesn’t require any description, introduction or examples. This is especially true for enterprise software which covers many use cases. Most software solutions only become usable thanks to detailed documentation. If you work in an IT department and you are responsible for a functioning environment and smooth processes, missing or poor documentation can impact your daily work and even the success of your business.
Microsoft hikes cost of licensing its software on rival public clouds, introduces Azure 'Dedicated' Hosts [Ed: Microsoft Tim about Microsoft suffocating/strangling its own 'clients' because Microsoft has a losses issue]
4 Ways to see Logged in Users in Linux
Check who is logged in your Linux system with these simple commands. You can also get additional information about logged in users such as their log in time.
Games: This War of Mine: Stories - Fading Embers, Slay the Spire and More
RHEL 7.7 Released: Red Hat Drives Cloud-Native Flexibility, Enhances Operational Security with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7, the final Full Support Phase release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 platform. As hybrid and multicloud computing helps to transform enterprise IT, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 delivers enhanced consistency and control across cloud infrastructure for IT operations teams while also providing a suite of modern, supported container creation tools for enterprise application developers. [...] Frequently, modern applications built to run across the hybrid cloud are developed using Linux containers. Building cloud-native apps requires cloud-native development tools, like a container daemon, but these tools can introduce unnecessary risk and complexity into development environments. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 now includes full support for Red Hat’s distributed container toolkit - buildah, podman and skopeo - on Red Hat Enterprise Linux workstation deployments with the Red Hat Universal Base Image, enabling developer teams to build, run and manage containerized applications across the hybrid cloud with a smaller, more manageable tool footprint. Also: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.7 released
GNOME 3.33.90 released
>Hi developers and testers, GNOME 3.33.90 is now available, slightly ahead of schedule for a change! This is the first beta release for GNOME 3.34. To ensure the quality of the final release, we have entered feature freeze, UI freeze, and API freeze, so now is a good time for distributors planning to ship GNOME 3.34 to start testing the packages. If you want to compile GNOME 3.33.90, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.33.90/gnome-3.33.90.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.90/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.33/3.33.90/sources/ WARNING! -------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.33, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our 3.33 wiki page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable MichaelAlso: GNOME 3.34 Beta Released - Now Under UI/Feature/API/ABI Freezes
