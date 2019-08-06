Iris v3 offline Linux robot hits Kickstarter

If you are looking for a secure Linux powered robot you may be interested in the third generation of the Iris personal robot which is this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production. Functioning completely off-line the personal robot can stay safe from exploitation from third parties and allows you to learn more about robotics and programming. Features include object recognition, pattern matching and the system comes with a complete training course. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Iris v3. Earlybird pledges are available from $369 for the first five lucky Kickstarter backers after which the price will increase to $399. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020.

Cinnamon Desktop (Gnome3 fork) vs MATE Desktop (Gnome2) a review

Cinnamon is the principal desktop environment of the Linux Mint distribution and is available as an optional desktop for other Linux distributions and other Unix-like operating systems as well. The development of Cinnamon began as a reaction to the April 2011 release of GNOME 3 in which the conventional desktop metaphor of GNOME 2 was abandoned in favor of GNOME Shell. Following several attempts to extend GNOME 3 such that it would suit the Linux Mint design goals, the Mint developers forked several GNOME 3 components to build an independent desktop environment. Separation from GNOME was completed in Cinnamon 2.0, which was released in October 2013. Applets and desklets are no longer compatible with GNOME 3.

Daniel Stenberg: more tiny curl

Without much fanfare or fireworks we put together and shipped a fresh new version of tiny-curl. We call it version 0.10 and it is based on the 7.65.3 curl tree. tiny-curl is a patch set to build curl as tiny as possible while still being able to perform HTTPS GET requests and maintaining the libcurl API. Additionally, tiny-curl is ported to FreeRTOS.