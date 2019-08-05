Cinnamon Desktop (Gnome3 fork) vs MATE Desktop (Gnome2) a review
Cinnamon is the principal desktop environment of the Linux Mint distribution and is available as an optional desktop for other Linux distributions and other Unix-like operating systems as well.
The development of Cinnamon began as a reaction to the April 2011 release of GNOME 3 in which the conventional desktop metaphor of GNOME 2 was abandoned in favor of GNOME Shell.
Following several attempts to extend GNOME 3 such that it would suit the Linux Mint design goals, the Mint developers forked several GNOME 3 components to build an independent desktop environment.
Separation from GNOME was completed in Cinnamon 2.0, which was released in October 2013.
Applets and desklets are no longer compatible with GNOME 3.
