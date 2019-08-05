Hardware/Servers: SUSE Enterprise Storage, SysAdmin Courses, Industrial Computer, Storage Accelerator Card, vGPUs in OpenStack Stein
-
The Data Center is Changing, so is SUSE Enterprise Storage: Say Hello to Version 6
Data growth is explosive – a challenge for all regardless of business sector. There’s the vast quantity of data from mobiles – all that data on your phone (and everyone else’s). There’s the data from the IoT – with just about everything having a sensor these days – the much-celebrated fridge that orders groceries or adds to your shopping list has actually become a reality. If you’re in the medical sector, there’s the epic growth in X-Ray, and MRI data – with each new wave of improvements in scans bringing new data, and new processing requirements. Ordinary businesses selling on and offline have every increasing volumes of data of transactional history – things bought, and things nearly bought. Then of course there is video – reams of footage from stores, or the emergency services, or even field engineers – needs a home. And let’s not forget about email… which just so happens to have all those other sources of data in attachments. We’ve got lots of data, we’re going to have loads more, and a lot of it is unstructured.
-
Linux Academy Monthly Update for August
During July, we started creating transcripts for many of our course videos. During August, we are working on adding even more transcripts to our courses! These transcripts will make it even easier to follow along with the course authors, and allow you to pause and re-read a section instead of having to rewind.
-
Fanless industrial Apollo Lake computer has dual mini-PCIe slots
Ibase’s compact, rugged “CSB200-818” industrial computer is equipped with an Apollo Lake SoC, removable SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 4x COM, 2x mini-PCIe, and HDMI.
Ibase has launched a fanless, 172 x 111.6 x 53mm computer built around its 3.5-inch IB818 SBC aimed at industrial automation and intelligent transportation applications. No OS support was listed for the Intel Apollo Lake based CSB200-818, but the IB818 supports Windows and Ubuntu Linux.
-
Xilinx Expands Alveo Portfolio with Industry's First Adaptable Compute, Network and Storage Accelerator Card Built for Any Server, Any Cloud
-
OpenStack Stein feature highlights: edge deployments, storage and single node deployments
Recently, we looked at how OpenStack’s use of vGPUs enables new technology use cases such as time series forecasting and autonomous vehicle image recognition. Now let’s examine the deployment options that can enable those applications.
Red Hat and the OpenStack community recognize that to serve the needs of today’s providers of telecommunications service, IoT, retail apps and other workloads, centralized infrastructure only may not be a feasible approach. Instead, applications and their underlying infrastructure likely need to move out to the edge to be as close to the client or data source as possible in order to deliver processing and insights in near real time.
Let’s look at some of the new capabilities that are available in OpenStack's Stein release or may come to future versions of Red Hat OpenStack.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 595 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Is Arch Linux Better than Ubuntu?
Arch Linux and Ubuntu are two major players in the Linux world. Both have a gigantic fan base, with many people taking a hard stance in favor of one and against the other. These distributions have each spawned a whole family of derivative distributions which are large players in their own right. But which is better? Is Ubuntu the undisputed and reigning king? Is Arch really the best distribution, reserved for the Linux elite? The answer is both sort-of-yes and yes.
today's howtos
Iris v3 offline Linux robot hits Kickstarter
If you are looking for a secure Linux powered robot you may be interested in the third generation of the Iris personal robot which is this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production. Functioning completely off-line the personal robot can stay safe from exploitation from third parties and allows you to learn more about robotics and programming. Features include object recognition, pattern matching and the system comes with a complete training course. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Iris v3. Earlybird pledges are available from $369 for the first five lucky Kickstarter backers after which the price will increase to $399. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020.
Cinnamon Desktop (Gnome3 fork) vs MATE Desktop (Gnome2) a review
Cinnamon is the principal desktop environment of the Linux Mint distribution and is available as an optional desktop for other Linux distributions and other Unix-like operating systems as well. The development of Cinnamon began as a reaction to the April 2011 release of GNOME 3 in which the conventional desktop metaphor of GNOME 2 was abandoned in favor of GNOME Shell. Following several attempts to extend GNOME 3 such that it would suit the Linux Mint design goals, the Mint developers forked several GNOME 3 components to build an independent desktop environment. Separation from GNOME was completed in Cinnamon 2.0, which was released in October 2013. Applets and desklets are no longer compatible with GNOME 3.
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 58 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago