Programming Leftovers
-
What’s the point: TensorFlow, Istio, glibc, Cloudera Altus Director, and all’s well that ends well for Linux floppy driver
If you find your machine learning models to be a bit too large, TensorFlow’s Model Optimization Toolkit now comes with an implementation for post-training float16 quantisation. The new addition quantises model constants like weights to a reduced precision floating point data type, leading to smaller models with only little accuracy lost, according to the TF team.
To enable this algorithm, you’ll have to use the default optimisation settings on a trained float32 model with the supported types of the target spec set to float16. When using a GPU, the reduced precision parameter can be run directly, without the conversion step.
-
Python list comprehension with Examples
Python is an object oriented programming language. Almost everything in them is treated consistently as an object. Python also features functional programming which is very similar to mathematical way of approaching problem where you assign inputs in a function and you get the same output with same input value. Given a function f(x) = x2, f(x) will always return the same result with the same x value. The function has no "side-effect" which means an operation has no effect on a variable/object that is outside the intended usage. "Side-effect" refers to leaks in your code which can modify a mutable data structure or variable.
-
Image Classification with Transfer Learning and PyTorch
Transfer learning is a powerful technique for training deep neural networks that allows one to take knowledge learned about one deep learning problem and apply it to a different, yet similar learning problem.
Using transfer learning can dramatically speed up the rate of deployment for an app you are designing, making both the training and implementation of your deep neural network simpler and easier.
In this article we'll go over the theory behind transfer learning and see how to carry out an example of transfer learning on Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) in PyTorch.
-
A $1 Billion Open Source Company With No Headquarters: Sid Sijbrandij Of GitLab
GitLab is one of the most promising open source companies that is valued at $1 billion. What sets GitLab parts from other tech companies is its unique culture. First and foremost, it’s an all remote company that doesn’t have any headquarter. Its work culture focusses more on results than on how many hours you worked. One of the byproduct of this culture is tackling Climate Change in a way most of us didn’t even think of. We sat down with the founder of GitLab to better understand his ideas behind GitLab.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 575 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Is Arch Linux Better than Ubuntu?
Arch Linux and Ubuntu are two major players in the Linux world. Both have a gigantic fan base, with many people taking a hard stance in favor of one and against the other. These distributions have each spawned a whole family of derivative distributions which are large players in their own right. But which is better? Is Ubuntu the undisputed and reigning king? Is Arch really the best distribution, reserved for the Linux elite? The answer is both sort-of-yes and yes.
today's howtos
Iris v3 offline Linux robot hits Kickstarter
If you are looking for a secure Linux powered robot you may be interested in the third generation of the Iris personal robot which is this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production. Functioning completely off-line the personal robot can stay safe from exploitation from third parties and allows you to learn more about robotics and programming. Features include object recognition, pattern matching and the system comes with a complete training course. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Iris v3. Earlybird pledges are available from $369 for the first five lucky Kickstarter backers after which the price will increase to $399. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020.
Cinnamon Desktop (Gnome3 fork) vs MATE Desktop (Gnome2) a review
Cinnamon is the principal desktop environment of the Linux Mint distribution and is available as an optional desktop for other Linux distributions and other Unix-like operating systems as well. The development of Cinnamon began as a reaction to the April 2011 release of GNOME 3 in which the conventional desktop metaphor of GNOME 2 was abandoned in favor of GNOME Shell. Following several attempts to extend GNOME 3 such that it would suit the Linux Mint design goals, the Mint developers forked several GNOME 3 components to build an independent desktop environment. Separation from GNOME was completed in Cinnamon 2.0, which was released in October 2013. Applets and desklets are no longer compatible with GNOME 3.
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 47 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 58 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 9 hours ago