Arch Linux and Ubuntu are two major players in the Linux world. Both have a gigantic fan base, with many people taking a hard stance in favor of one and against the other. These distributions have each spawned a whole family of derivative distributions which are large players in their own right. But which is better? Is Ubuntu the undisputed and reigning king? Is Arch really the best distribution, reserved for the Linux elite? The answer is both sort-of-yes and yes.

Iris v3 offline Linux robot hits Kickstarter If you are looking for a secure Linux powered robot you may be interested in the third generation of the Iris personal robot which is this month launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump into production. Functioning completely off-line the personal robot can stay safe from exploitation from third parties and allows you to learn more about robotics and programming. Features include object recognition, pattern matching and the system comes with a complete training course. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Iris v3. Earlybird pledges are available from $369 for the first five lucky Kickstarter backers after which the price will increase to $399. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020.