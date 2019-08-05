LibreOffice 6.2.5 was announced on July 4 LibreOffice 6.3 RC1, RC2 and RC3 were released throughout the month A Bug Hunting Session for LibreOffice 6.3 RC1 was help on July 8 The 6 GSOC students passed the second evaluation. Reports with their weekly work are sent to the development mailing list Olivier Hallot has created Redaction and FOURIER function new help pages Ashod Nakashian (Collabora) implemented multiple selections in Slide sorter Tamás Zolnai (Collabora) continues his Interoperable text-based form controls work

Proprietary software is the foundation of the digital colonialism; and Richard Stallman reasoned a “nonfree program is a yoke, an instrument of unjust power.” The closed-source software has limitations of use and distribution which means users cannot create or modify the software to add capabilities not envisaged by its originators. However, open-source software alone is not enough to protect the public interest because surveillance capitalism has given rise to centralised internet services beyond the control of the user. The cloud service provides petabytes of information to corporations, who then use the data to train their artificial intelligence systems. So those with the best artificial intelligence services will be able to attract more users giving them even more data to make their services better, and so forth. The concentration of data becomes the concentration of power; in the sense that “data is the new oil.”

For roughly two decades, Linux distributions have been the first choice for servers. Hardware support for Linux on the desktop has historically been an encumbrance to widespread adoption, though support for modern hardware on modern distributions has progressed such that most hardware is detected and configured correctly upon installation. With these advances in hardware support, the last significant challenge users face when switching from Windows or Mac to a Linux distribution is app distribution and installation. While distribution-provided repositories are useful for most open source software, the release model of distributions such as Ubuntu or Fedora lock in users to a major version for programs for the duration of a particular release.

Programming Leftovers What’s the point: TensorFlow, Istio, glibc, Cloudera Altus Director, and all’s well that ends well for Linux floppy driver If you find your machine learning models to be a bit too large, TensorFlow’s Model Optimization Toolkit now comes with an implementation for post-training float16 quantisation. The new addition quantises model constants like weights to a reduced precision floating point data type, leading to smaller models with only little accuracy lost, according to the TF team. To enable this algorithm, you’ll have to use the default optimisation settings on a trained float32 model with the supported types of the target spec set to float16. When using a GPU, the reduced precision parameter can be run directly, without the conversion step.

Python list comprehension with Examples Python is an object oriented programming language. Almost everything in them is treated consistently as an object. Python also features functional programming which is very similar to mathematical way of approaching problem where you assign inputs in a function and you get the same output with same input value. Given a function f(x) = x 2 , f(x) will always return the same result with the same x value. The function has no "side-effect" which means an operation has no effect on a variable/object that is outside the intended usage. "Side-effect" refers to leaks in your code which can modify a mutable data structure or variable.

Image Classification with Transfer Learning and PyTorch Transfer learning is a powerful technique for training deep neural networks that allows one to take knowledge learned about one deep learning problem and apply it to a different, yet similar learning problem. Using transfer learning can dramatically speed up the rate of deployment for an app you are designing, making both the training and implementation of your deep neural network simpler and easier. In this article we'll go over the theory behind transfer learning and see how to carry out an example of transfer learning on Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) in PyTorch.

A $1 Billion Open Source Company With No Headquarters: Sid Sijbrandij Of GitLab GitLab is one of the most promising open source companies that is valued at $1 billion. What sets GitLab parts from other tech companies is its unique culture. First and foremost, it’s an all remote company that doesn’t have any headquarter. Its work culture focusses more on results than on how many hours you worked. One of the byproduct of this culture is tackling Climate Change in a way most of us didn’t even think of. We sat down with the founder of GitLab to better understand his ideas behind GitLab.