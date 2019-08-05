For roughly two decades, Linux distributions have been the first choice for servers. Hardware support for Linux on the desktop has historically been an encumbrance to widespread adoption, though support for modern hardware on modern distributions has progressed such that most hardware is detected and configured correctly upon installation. With these advances in hardware support, the last significant challenge users face when switching from Windows or Mac to a Linux distribution is app distribution and installation. While distribution-provided repositories are useful for most open source software, the release model of distributions such as Ubuntu or Fedora lock in users to a major version for programs for the duration of a particular release.

today's leftovers Episode 11: A Conversation with Randy Bias of the OpenStack Foundation In this episode, David speaks with long time friend and OpenStack Foundation founding member Randy Bias about the future of Cloud Computing and disrupting technology.

Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux, Debian, Fedora, Oracle, Red Hat, SUSE, and Ubuntu.

From the Railway to the Ether Proprietary software is the foundation of the digital colonialism; and Richard Stallman reasoned a “nonfree program is a yoke, an instrument of unjust power.” The closed-source software has limitations of use and distribution which means users cannot create or modify the software to add capabilities not envisaged by its originators. However, open-source software alone is not enough to protect the public interest because surveillance capitalism has given rise to centralised internet services beyond the control of the user. The cloud service provides petabytes of information to corporations, who then use the data to train their artificial intelligence systems. So those with the best artificial intelligence services will be able to attract more users giving them even more data to make their services better, and so forth. The concentration of data becomes the concentration of power; in the sense that “data is the new oil.”

LibreOffice QA Report: July 2019 LibreOffice 6.2.5 was announced on July 4 LibreOffice 6.3 RC1, RC2 and RC3 were released throughout the month A Bug Hunting Session for LibreOffice 6.3 RC1 was help on July 8 The 6 GSOC students passed the second evaluation. Reports with their weekly work are sent to the development mailing list Olivier Hallot has created Redaction and FOURIER function new help pages Ashod Nakashian (Collabora) implemented multiple selections in Slide sorter Tamás Zolnai (Collabora) continues his Interoperable text-based form controls work