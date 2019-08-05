Server/IBM/Red Hat
-
As the lead engineer on the Power10 processor, Bill Starke already knows what most of us have to guess about Big Blue’s next iteration in a processor family that has been in the enterprise market in one form or another for nearly three decades. Starke knows the enterprise grade variants of the Power architecture designed by IBM about as well as anyone on Earth does, and is acutely aware of the broad and deep set of customer needs that IBM always has to address with each successive Power chip generation.
It seems to be getting more difficult over time, not less so, as the diversifying needs of customers run up against the physical reality of the Moore’s Law process shrink wall and the economics of designing and manufacturing server processors in the second and soon to be the third decade of the 21st century. But all of these challenges are what get hardware and software engineers out of bed in the morning. Starke started out at IBM in 1990 as a mainframe performance analysis engineer in the Poughkeepsie, New York lab and made the jump to the Austin Lab where the development for the AIX variant of Unix and the Power processors that run it is centered, first focusing on the architecture and technology of future systems and then Power chip performance and then shifting to being one of the Power chip architects a decade ago. Now, Starke has steered the development of the Power10 chip after being heavily involved in Power9 and is well on the way to mapping out what Power11 might look like and way off in the distance has some ideas about what Power12 might hold.
-
On Friday, International Business Machines (IBM) finally provided detailed financial projections on the Red Hat merger. The company had always provided an indication that the deal was immediately cash flow accretive while not EPS accretive until the end of year two. The headlines spooked investors, but the details should bring investors back with a smile.
-
Earlier this year, I wrote about a new approach my team is pursuing to inform our Container Adoption Program. We are using software delivery metrics to help keep organizations aligned and focused, even when those organizations are engaging in multiple workstreams spanning infrastructure, release management, and application onboarding. I talked about starting with a set of four core metrics identified in Accelerate: Building and Scaling High Performance Technology Organizations (by Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble, and Gene Kim) that act as drivers of both organizational and noncommercial performance.
Let’s start to highlight how those metrics can inform an adoption program at the implementation team level. The four metrics are: Lead Time for Change, Deployment Frequency, Mean Time to Recovery, and Change Failure Rate. Starting with Lead Time and Deployment Frequency, here are some suggestions for activities that each metric can guide in initiatives to adopt containers, with special thanks to Eric Sauer, Prakriti Verma, Simon Bailleux, and the rest of the Metrics-Driven Transformation working group at Red Hat.
-
The Open Policy Agent Gatekeeper project can be leveraged to help enforce policies and strengthen governance in your Kubernetes environment. In this post, we will walk through the goals, history, and current state of the project.
More Intel Defects (CVE-2019-1125)
-
CVE-2019-1125 was made public today or also referred to as the "SWAPGS" vulnerability as a new variant of Spectre V1 affecting Windows and Linux with Intel (and according to mixed information, AMD - though the current Linux kernel patches at least seem to only apply to Intel) x86_64 processors.
-
Andrei Vlad Lutas of Bitdefender discovered this vulnerability while performing research on CPU internals and reported it to Intel in August 2018.
Becoming friends with NetworkManager
Have you ever been surprised when your Linux host automatically configures your network? If so, there is a good chance that NetworkManager was responsible. NetworkManager is one of the most widespread network configuration daemons in Linux distributions. If you want to know more and learn how to control it, continue reading.
However, do you instead disable NetworkManager, and wonder why your preferred Linux distro isn't using the old IP tools as the default network configuration method? Do you think NetworkManager is "just for WiFi?" Well, this blog post is for you, too. Leave behind prejudice and give this tool a fair chance by following along for a few minutes. I bet you’ll make peace, and maybe even become friends, with NetworkManager.
In this article, I show you why NetworkManager is a good choice for many scenarios (including both the command line and the GUI). Next, I’ll explain this tool's characteristic (and often misunderstood) underlying philosophy. And finally, I’ll highlight a few commands every user should know to take full control of NetworkManager.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, Declarative vs Imperative, Ubuntu Server
-
Here’s a brief changelog of what we’ve been up to since our last general update.
-
Deciding whether to automate workloads, while designing your ICT infrastructure, is trivial. It’s 2019 and automation is everywhere around. However, deciding which DevOps paradigm to choose and which tool to use, may not be that obvious. In order to assist you with the ‘declarative vs imperative’ decision-making process, this blog briefly introduces existing DevOps paradigms, presents the main differences between them and outlines the key benefits of using declarative DevOps with charms.
[...]
All right, all of that sounds great, but where is the ‘magic’ coming from? Imagine pieces of code which contain all necessary instructions to deploy and configure applications. This includes a collection of scripts and metadata, such as configuration file templates. Such pieces of software, called charms, provide the ‘magic’ described. The users no longer have to think about low-level instructions. This logic is already implemented in the charms. Instead they can focus on shaping the applications being deployed and modelling the entire deployment by relating one application with others. For example, should the database being deployed listen on a different port than the default one?. Or how many concurrent connections should it allow? All the user has to do is to declare the ultimate state.
-
The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team.
Recent comments
11 min 15 sec ago
21 min 6 sec ago
24 min 38 sec ago
28 min 41 sec ago
31 min 59 sec ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago