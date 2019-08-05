Games: Deadly Days, Lost Flame, Dark Envoy and Rocket League
Deadly Days continues to be a really fun strategic zombie survival rogue-lite
After leaving the strategic zombie survival rogue-lite Deadly Days to cook for a while, it's had a few major updates while in Early Access and it's really coming along nicely.
In Deadly Days, your task is to manage a group of survivors as they go through looting various locations while you progress towards finding a cure. Every game is different with a new set of survivors with their own abilities, a different set of missions to go through and so on. As you explore various locations, you guide your crew around the map to find loot, while they automatically use their weapons (or with you manually aiming) to deal with all the Zombies around.
Looking over recent updates they've added in quite a lot to the game since I last checked it out. There's an entirely new intro, a new main menu, an interactive tutorial to help you understand what to do, a Daily Challenge mode, the start of some Twitch integration, animated trees that can be destroyed, more visual feedback, a new sparkle effect to show you what your survivors can interact with when looting (really helpful), new powers available to you, new items to find, optional objectives you can do during looting missions and loads more.
Lost Flame is a new roguelike in Early Access with a focus on the combat and different weapons
Need a new roguelike to sink some time into? Lost Flame recently arrived on Steam in Early Access and it now has Linux support included too.
Non-linear RPG "Dark Envoy" from the developer of Tower of Time announced, planned for Linux
Developer Event Horizon has my attention, with the announcement of their brand new non-linear RPG called Dark Envoy.
Psyonix are removing randomized loot boxes from Rocket League
Rocket League, the awesome sports game about smacking balls into goals using rocket powered cars is going through some changes.
Psyonix announced today, that "all paid, randomized Crates" will be removed from Rocket League sometime later this year. Instead, they're going with "a system that shows the exact items you’re buying in advance" noting similar changes by the Fortnite Save the World team and since Psyonix is now owned by Epic Games it's no surprise they're doing this.
