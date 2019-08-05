Becoming friends with NetworkManager
Have you ever been surprised when your Linux host automatically configures your network? If so, there is a good chance that NetworkManager was responsible. NetworkManager is one of the most widespread network configuration daemons in Linux distributions. If you want to know more and learn how to control it, continue reading.
However, do you instead disable NetworkManager, and wonder why your preferred Linux distro isn't using the old IP tools as the default network configuration method? Do you think NetworkManager is "just for WiFi?" Well, this blog post is for you, too. Leave behind prejudice and give this tool a fair chance by following along for a few minutes. I bet you’ll make peace, and maybe even become friends, with NetworkManager.
In this article, I show you why NetworkManager is a good choice for many scenarios (including both the command line and the GUI). Next, I’ll explain this tool's characteristic (and often misunderstood) underlying philosophy. And finally, I’ll highlight a few commands every user should know to take full control of NetworkManager.
