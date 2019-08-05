Audio: Linux in the Ham Shack, 'Can’t Make Money From Open Source', This Week in Linux, Pardus 19.0 Video
LHS Episode #295: TLF Contest Logger Deep Dive
Hello and welcome to Episode 295 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts address two e-mails received which both talk about native contest logging under Linux. A brief compare and contrast of YFKtest and TLF leads into a deep dive into the setup, operation and special features of TLF and why it may be a better choice as a lightweight contest logging option for Linux users. Thank you for listening and have a great week.
Myth #1: Can’t Make Money From Open Source
People often say it’s hard to commercialize open-source. They are wrong. GitLab co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij talks about the first open-source project that he helped commercialize. No, it was not GitLab.
Blender 2.80, Linux Mint, VR Desktop, System76, Librem 5, Manjaro, Proton: Episode 77 | This Week in Linux
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a jam pack show for you with a huge release from Blender of .Blender 2.80. Linux Mint has released their latest version of 19.2 and System76 announced a brand new laptop. We’ll also check out some Linux Kernel news because Valve is proposing some new game-friendly changes and there’s some news regarding Floppy Drives of all things. We got some more exciting news from Valve as they teamed up with Collabora to develop a project to bring the Linux Desktop into the Virtual Reality space. Purism announced the final specs for the Librem 5, Manjaro made some waves this week and Latte Dock has released their latest version of 0.9. Later in the show, we’ll check out some more Linux Gaming news regarding the Official Valve Steam Play Whitelist. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.
I Spy With My Little Pi | LINUX Unplugged 313
We put the Raspberry Pi 4 to the desktop test, and try it as our daily driver.
Plus some neat and powerful uses for recent Pis, and our thoughts on Manjaro's change of heart.
Special Guests: Alan Pope, Alex Kretzschmar, and Brent Gervais.
Pardus 19.0 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Pardus 19.0.
Server/IBM/Red Hat
More Intel Defects (CVE-2019-1125)
Becoming friends with NetworkManager
Have you ever been surprised when your Linux host automatically configures your network? If so, there is a good chance that NetworkManager was responsible. NetworkManager is one of the most widespread network configuration daemons in Linux distributions. If you want to know more and learn how to control it, continue reading. However, do you instead disable NetworkManager, and wonder why your preferred Linux distro isn't using the old IP tools as the default network configuration method? Do you think NetworkManager is "just for WiFi?" Well, this blog post is for you, too. Leave behind prejudice and give this tool a fair chance by following along for a few minutes. I bet you’ll make peace, and maybe even become friends, with NetworkManager. In this article, I show you why NetworkManager is a good choice for many scenarios (including both the command line and the GUI). Next, I’ll explain this tool's characteristic (and often misunderstood) underlying philosophy. And finally, I’ll highlight a few commands every user should know to take full control of NetworkManager.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, Declarative vs Imperative, Ubuntu Server
