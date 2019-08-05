Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Audio: Linux in the Ham Shack, 'Can’t Make Money From Open Source', This Week in Linux, Pardus 19.0 Video

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 7th of August 2019 07:11:40 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • LHS Episode #295: TLF Contest Logger Deep Dive

    Hello and welcome to Episode 295 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts address two e-mails received which both talk about native contest logging under Linux. A brief compare and contrast of YFKtest and TLF leads into a deep dive into the setup, operation and special features of TLF and why it may be a better choice as a lightweight contest logging option for Linux users. Thank you for listening and have a great week.

  • Myth #1: Can’t Make Money From Open Source

    People often say it’s hard to commercialize open-source. They are wrong. GitLab co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij talks about the first open-source project that he helped commercialize. No, it was not GitLab.

  • Blender 2.80, Linux Mint, VR Desktop, System76, Librem 5, Manjaro, Proton: Episode 77 | This Week in Linux

    On this episode of This Week in Linux, we have a jam pack show for you with a huge release from Blender of .Blender 2.80. Linux Mint has released their latest version of 19.2 and System76 announced a brand new laptop. We’ll also check out some Linux Kernel news because Valve is proposing some new game-friendly changes and there’s some news regarding Floppy Drives of all things. We got some more exciting news from Valve as they teamed up with Collabora to develop a project to bring the Linux Desktop into the Virtual Reality space. Purism announced the final specs for the Librem 5, Manjaro made some waves this week and Latte Dock has released their latest version of 0.9. Later in the show, we’ll check out some more Linux Gaming news regarding the Official Valve Steam Play Whitelist. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews.

  • I Spy With My Little Pi | LINUX Unplugged 313

    We put the Raspberry Pi 4 to the desktop test, and try it as our daily driver.

    Plus some neat and powerful uses for recent Pis, and our thoughts on Manjaro's change of heart.

    Special Guests: Alan Pope, Alex Kretzschmar, and Brent Gervais.

  • Pardus 19.0 Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Pardus 19.0. 

»

More in Tux Machines

Server/IBM/Red Hat

  • Talking High Bandwidth With IBM’s Power10 Architect

    As the lead engineer on the Power10 processor, Bill Starke already knows what most of us have to guess about Big Blue’s next iteration in a processor family that has been in the enterprise market in one form or another for nearly three decades. Starke knows the enterprise grade variants of the Power architecture designed by IBM about as well as anyone on Earth does, and is acutely aware of the broad and deep set of customer needs that IBM always has to address with each successive Power chip generation. It seems to be getting more difficult over time, not less so, as the diversifying needs of customers run up against the physical reality of the Moore’s Law process shrink wall and the economics of designing and manufacturing server processors in the second and soon to be the third decade of the 21st century. But all of these challenges are what get hardware and software engineers out of bed in the morning. Starke started out at IBM in 1990 as a mainframe performance analysis engineer in the Poughkeepsie, New York lab and made the jump to the Austin Lab where the development for the AIX variant of Unix and the Power processors that run it is centered, first focusing on the architecture and technology of future systems and then Power chip performance and then shifting to being one of the Power chip architects a decade ago. Now, Starke has steered the development of the Power10 chip after being heavily involved in Power9 and is well on the way to mapping out what Power11 might look like and way off in the distance has some ideas about what Power12 might hold.

  • IBM: Better Cash Flows Together

    On Friday, International Business Machines (IBM) finally provided detailed financial projections on the Red Hat merger. The company had always provided an indication that the deal was immediately cash flow accretive while not EPS accretive until the end of year two. The headlines spooked investors, but the details should bring investors back with a smile.

  • Using Metrics to Guide Container Adoption, Part I

    Earlier this year, I wrote about a new approach my team is pursuing to inform our Container Adoption Program. We are using software delivery metrics to help keep organizations aligned and focused, even when those organizations are engaging in multiple workstreams spanning infrastructure, release management, and application onboarding. I talked about starting with a set of four core metrics identified in Accelerate: Building and Scaling High Performance Technology Organizations (by Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble, and Gene Kim) that act as drivers of both organizational and noncommercial performance. Let’s start to highlight how those metrics can inform an adoption program at the implementation team level. The four metrics are: Lead Time for Change, Deployment Frequency, Mean Time to Recovery, and Change Failure Rate. Starting with Lead Time and Deployment Frequency, here are some suggestions for activities that each metric can guide in initiatives to adopt containers, with special thanks to Eric Sauer, Prakriti Verma, Simon Bailleux, and the rest of the Metrics-Driven Transformation working group at Red Hat.

  • OPA Gatekeeper: Policy and Governance for Kubernetes

    The Open Policy Agent Gatekeeper project can be leveraged to help enforce policies and strengthen governance in your Kubernetes environment. In this post, we will walk through the goals, history, and current state of the project.

More Intel Defects (CVE-2019-1125)

Becoming friends with NetworkManager

Have you ever been surprised when your Linux host automatically configures your network? If so, there is a good chance that NetworkManager was responsible. NetworkManager is one of the most widespread network configuration daemons in Linux distributions. If you want to know more and learn how to control it, continue reading. However, do you instead disable NetworkManager, and wonder why your preferred Linux distro isn't using the old IP tools as the default network configuration method? Do you think NetworkManager is "just for WiFi?" Well, this blog post is for you, too. Leave behind prejudice and give this tool a fair chance by following along for a few minutes. I bet you’ll make peace, and maybe even become friends, with NetworkManager. In this article, I show you why NetworkManager is a good choice for many scenarios (including both the command line and the GUI). Next, I’ll explain this tool's characteristic (and often misunderstood) underlying philosophy. And finally, I’ll highlight a few commands every user should know to take full control of NetworkManager. Read more

Canonical/Ubuntu: Launchpad, Declarative vs Imperative, Ubuntu Server

  • Launchpad news, March 2019 – July 2019

    Here’s a brief changelog of what we’ve been up to since our last general update.

  • Declarative vs Imperative: DevOps done right

    Deciding whether to automate workloads, while designing your ICT infrastructure, is trivial. It’s 2019 and automation is everywhere around. However, deciding which DevOps paradigm to choose and which tool to use, may not be that obvious. In order to assist you with the ‘declarative vs imperative’ decision-making process, this blog briefly introduces existing DevOps paradigms, presents the main differences between them and outlines the key benefits of using declarative DevOps with charms. [...] All right, all of that sounds great, but where is the ‘magic’ coming from? Imagine pieces of code which contain all necessary instructions to deploy and configure applications. This includes a collection of scripts and metadata, such as configuration file templates. Such pieces of software, called charms, provide the ‘magic’ described. The users no longer have to think about low-level instructions. This logic is already implemented in the charms. Instead they can focus on shaping the applications being deployed and modelling the entire deployment by relating one application with others. For example, should the database being deployed listen on a different port than the default one?. Or how many concurrent connections should it allow? All the user has to do is to declare the ultimate state.

  • Ubuntu Server development summary – 06 August 2019

    The purpose of this communication is to provide a status update and highlights for any interesting subjects from the Ubuntu Server Team.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6