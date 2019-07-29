today's leftovers Linux Performs Poorly In Low RAM / Memory Pressure Situations On The Desktop It's been a gripe for many running Linux on low RAM systems especially is that when the Linux desktop is under memory pressure the performance can be quite brutal with the system barely being responsive. The discussion over that behavior has been reignited this week.

Yes, Linux Does Bad In Low RAM / Memory Pressure Situations On The Desktop It's been a gripe for many running Linux on low RAM systems especially is that when the Linux desktop is under memory pressure the performance can be quite brutal with the system barely being responsive. The discussion over that behavior has been reignited this week. Developer Artem S Tashkinov took to the kernel mailing list over the weekend to express his frustration with the kernel's inability to handle low memory pressure in a graceful manner. If booting a system with just 4GB of RAM available, disabling SWAP to accelerate the impact/behavior, and launching a web browser and opening new web pages / tabs can in a matter of minutes bring the system down to its knees.

Sysdig Injects More AI into Container Security At the Black Hat USA conference, Sysdig today announced it has extended the capabilities of Sysdig Secure to include runtime profiling and anomaly detection enabled by machine learning algorithms with Kubernetes environments. At the same time, Sysdig unveiled Falco Rule Builder, a more flexible user interface (UI) for creating runtime security policies, which integrates tightly with Sysdig Secure. Knox Anderson, director of product management for Sysdig, says these extensions will make it easier for organizations to embrace best DevSecOps processes by relying on container monitoring and security tools for Kubernetes environments delivered via a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application, dubbed Sysdig Cloud Native Visibility and Security Platform (VSP). Sysdig Secure is extending its syscall-level integration to gain deep insights into container runtime activity. Within 24 hours of the image being profiled, enterprises can access a profile that provides insights in all process and file system activity, networking behavior and system calls. DevOps and security teams then can use the learned profile snapshot to create a policy that can be applied to container images in the environment automatically.

Multi-cloud: 8 tactics for stronger security The “multi” in multi-cloud should make clear from the outset that your security plans will need an update for this modern IT paradigm. You’re no longer protecting a single environment or network, but multiple threat surfaces. That’s not a cause for panic. Rather, it’s an impetus for incorporating new tools and tactics into your security strategy – and reinforcing some existing processes.

PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Aragorn In December 1999. I had never been one to accept the hardware manufacturer's choice of operating system, and while my first ever PC came with DOS 5.0 and Windows 3.0 - which I've used for about six months - I wanted to have OS/2 on my computer, and so I've used OS/2 for over five years. Then I needed a new computer, and I really wanted a UNIX system, but that would have been very expensive, and it was hard to come by. My friends were (of course) all using Windows 95, but that was a DOS-based system, and after having used a real 32-bit operating system for over five years, and with the new computer having a Pentium II processor, I wasn't going to settle on anything DOS-based. So I compromised and I got Windows NT 4.0. I used that for two years. Then, late in 1999, I read an article in a computer magazine in which they were discussing several GNU/Linux distros - SuSE, Mandrake, RedHat, Slackware, Debian, Caldera and TurboLinux. Two weeks later I was at a software shop to buy a Microsoft Encarta for my brother as a Christmas gift, and there on the shelf were several of those distros that the magazine had touched upon. I hesitated, but eventually I picked up the Mandrake box - it was the 6.0 PowerPack - and I took it with me to the cashier. I ran Mandrake in dual-boot with NT 4.0 for about a month, and then, on the 1st of January 2000, NT 4.0 refused to boot, in spite of the service packs and the official Microsoft Y2K pack I had installed. GNU/Linux booted up fine, and so my choice to stick with that was easily made. I was already seriously impressed by GNU/Linux and the whole Free & Open Source Software philosophy anyway. I've never looked back. I've used several distros over the years. On my own computers, it has mainly been Mandrake (before it became Mandriva), PCLinuxOS, Mageia and Gentoo. But between 2002 and 2009 or so, I ran an IRC network with a bunch of people, and we ran Mandrake and CentOS on our servers. We also had one machine with Debian, but that one was located in Norway and I wasn't the admin of that box.

Python to Find Difference Between Two Lists In this tutorial, we’ll discover two Pythonic ways to find the Difference Between Two Lists. One of the methods is using the Python Set. It first converts the lists into sets and then gets the unique part out of that. Other non-set methods compare two lists element by element and collect the unique ones. We can implement these by using nested for loops and with the list comprehension. By the way, if you are not aware of the sets in Python, then follow the below tutorial. It would quickly introduce you to how Python implements the mathematical form of Set.

11 Beginner Tips for Learning Python We are so excited that you have decided to embark on the journey of learning Python! One of the most common questions we receive from our readers is “What’s the best way to learn Python?” The first step in learning any programming language is making sure that you understand how to learn. Learning how to learn is arguably the most critical skill involved in computer programming.

Genetic Survival Game 'Niche' Will be Free for Schools, on Sale for Everyone Else There is one critical caveat, however. Niche will not run on Chromebooks, smartphones, or tablets, so classrooms are going to need to be equipped with at least a low-end PC running Windows 7, Mac OSX 10.8, or Ubuntu 12.04 or higher.