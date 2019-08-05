It is that time of the month again where the Tizen Store have their “Top 20 Apps”. So, let’s go through the top 20 apps/games for the Tizen Store in July 2019. In the top spot, it’s still WhatsApp Messenger. Now, Facebook has risen from the depths of third place to come to.. second place. Facebook Messenger has also managed to rise one spot as well. From fifth place to fourth. Places five, six and seven are filled with the games Train Simulator Dino, Water Slide Rush and Temple Run 2. Hancom Office Viewer is still in the same spot as last month but HERE Maps has risen two. Opera Mini Web Browser was in thirteenth place last month, but this month it is in tenth place

Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) will be the next major release of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system, and also a testbed for Canonical to implement new features and see if they prove to be useful to the community for upcoming LTS (Long Term Support) releases, such as next year's Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. One of these new features coming to the Ubuntu 19.10 release this fall is an experimental option implemented in the graphical installer to let users create a root file system formatted with the ZFS file system. But Canonical warns users that they should not use it on a production machine. Also: Canonical Confirms Their Experimental ZFS Plans For The Ubuntu 19.10 Desktop Enhancing our ZFS support on Ubuntu 19.10 – an introduction

Games: Screaming Steel: 1914-1918, Dota 2 and Exodemon Screaming Steel: 1914-1918, a WWI total conversion for Day of Infamy has a major update If you're after your next FPS fix, perhaps the Screaming Steel: 1914-1918 mod for Day of Infamy might be worth a look.

Dota 2 is going through some big changes to matchmaking Valve are attempting to address numerous complaints and issues with the Dota 2 community and matchmaking system, with some experimental changes. These changes have been explained in some detail in their latest update. Starting off by giving some reasons for the changes, they said over the next year they will be focusing on all sorts including "intra-team balance, player conduct, new player experience, abusive behaviors, account buying, friend and teamplay aspects, high mmr matchmaking dynamics" and more. Why? They want to make Dota 2 more fun for people playing at any level. The first set of major experimental are already up and will last until the end of the season. When the experiment is over, they will be requesting feedback sometime after The International tournament concludes.

After a mishap losing code, the dev of Exodemon has recovered some making a Linux build possible Exodemon, a fast paced first person shooter that recently released on Steam has an unfortunate history with some code being lost. The good news is some has been recovered and work continues, with a Linux version possible again. It release on Steam on August 3rd and it came without the previously confirmed Linux version. I was aware of what happened after chatting to the developer previously, but waited until they said something more public on it.