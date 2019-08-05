Language Selection

REUSE makes copyright and licensing easier than ever

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 7th of August 2019 07:12:29 PM Filed under
Legal

The licensing of a software project is critical information. Developers set the terms under which others can reuse their software, from individuals to giant corporations. Authors want to make sure that others adhere to their chosen licenses; potential re-users have to know the license of third-party software before publication; and companies have to ensure license compliance in their products that often build on top of existing projects. The REUSE project, led by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE), helps all of these parties.

REUSE aims to have all copyright and licensing information stored as close to the source files as possible. This is achieved by directly adding this information to the file in a standardised and machine-readable form. If a file does not support that, a .license file or central DEP-5 configuration file can be used instead. This way, developers can be assured that re-users will not oversee copyright holders and their intended license.

  • Better Encrypted Group Chat

    End-to-end encrypted group messaging is also a hard problem to solve. Existing solutions such as Signal, WhatsApp, and iMessage have inherent problems with scaling, which I’ll discuss in detail, that make it infeasible to conduct group chats of more than a few hundred people. The Message Layer Security (MLS) protocol aims to make end-to-end encrypted group chat more efficient while still providing security guarantees like forward secrecy and post-compromise security.

  • KDE has an unpatched security issue that's been made public [Ed: As KDE clarified, do not run malicious things from malicious sources. This is always common sense; same with Macros.

    However, that might not be good enough. Going by what else Penner also said on Twitter, it's not just .desktop or .directory files as any unknown filetype can be detected by KDE as an application/desktop mimetype making it a lot worse than originally thought. As long as a file contains "[Desktop Entry]" at the top, it seems KDE will have a go at parsing it. On top of that, the KDE team were not made aware of the issue before this was all made public. So if you're running KDE, time to be super careful until a patch is out. Hopefully all distributions shipping KDE will be keeping a close eye on this for when a patch is available.

  • Top 20 Best Cybersecurity Courses That You Can Sign Up Now

    Cybersecurity or information security (IT) refers to the practice or process of ensuring the integrity of different networks. In a broad sense, this concept is all about protecting our data, apps, networks or devices from cyber-attacks or unauthorized access. The necessity of securing our networks is increasing day by day. Few people have that master skill to secure the networks. As the increasing demand for cybersecurity specialists, we believe that one of the cybersecurity courses below will enhance your skill.

