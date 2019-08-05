10.1-inch WUXGA panel PC runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M

Estone has launched a 10.1-inch, 1920 x 1200 “PPC-4310” touch-panel computer that runs Linux or Android on a quad -A53 i.MX8M with up to 4GB LPDDR4, WiFi/BT, and up to 2x GbE ports with PoE. Estone Technology has begun sampling a frameless panel PC optimized for industrial HMI and control, but also supporting commercial and residential applications including “edge-computing voice interaction.” Estone bills the PPC-4310, which follows its 7-inch, i.MX6-based PPC-4107 panel PC, as “one of the first complete POE touch panel solutions” based on NXP’s 1.5GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 i.MX8M. The SoC is deployed via Estone’s EMB-2238 Pico-ITX board.

Android Leftovers

The Best Command-Line-Only Video Games

A rundown of the biggest, most expansive and impressive games that you can run entirely in your Linux shell. The original UNIX operating system was created, in large part, to facilitate porting a video game to a different computer. And, without UNIX, we wouldn't have Linux, which means we owe the very existence of Linux to...video games. It's crazy, but it's true. With that in mind, and in celebration of all things shell/terminal/command line, I want to introduce some of the best video games that run entirely in a shell—no graphics, just ASCII jumping around the screen. And, when I say "best", I mean the very best—the terminal games that really stand out above the rest. Although these games may not be considered to have "modern fancy-pants graphics" (also known as MFPG—it's a technical term), they are fantastically fun. Some are big, sprawling adventures, and others are smaller time-wasters. Either way, none of them are terribly large (in terms of drive storage space), and they deserve a place on any Linux rig.