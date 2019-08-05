Porting Games To Linux Is A Waste Of Time? This Game Developer Says You're Doing It Wrong It may surprise you to learn, then, that Bearded Giant Games' latest release on Steam -- Space Mercs -- has a whopping 35-percent sales share on Linux. Not only is that significantly higher than the norm, but Bacioiu insists his Linux customers make the development process easier. What's going on here? I immediately interviewed Bacioiu (who goes by "Zapa" within his community) on my podcast Linux For Everyone after he told me this unusual statistic. I was fascinated with his story. Basically, Bacioiu believes there are 2 things the majority of game developers are doing wrong. "People say 'OK I know about Linux so I'll just do an export in Unity and make a Linux build and that's it,'" Bacioiu says. "But they don't do any QA [Quality Assurance testing], and it's a terrible experience. People are going to ask for refunds, and then your average developer is going to say 'well Linux isn't worth my time.'" Bacioiu also argues that developing on a Linux platform ensures that your game will have better cross-platform compatibility than developing on Windows. "All the middleware that I'm using on Linux is guaranteed to work on Windows, because it's not relying on DirectX or any Windows-specific things," he says.

Server: Kubeflow, Sysdig, Mesosphere and More Issue #2019.08.05 ? Kubeflow 0.6 Release Kubeflow v0.6: support for artifact tracking, data versioning & multi-user – version 0.6 includes several enterprise features to support multiple users and better model training pipelines. For multiple users, Kubeflow v0.6 provides a flexible architecture for user isolation and single sign-on. For data, enhancements have been added to Kubeflow Pipelines and jupyter. In total, over 250+ merged pull requests!

State Of Cloud Native Landscape : Sysdig Founder Loris Degioanni In this Takeaway segment, Loris Degioanni, founder and CTO of Sysdig, talks about the evolution and state of cloud-native world.

Kubernetes Orchestrates Name Change For Mesosphere, It’s Called D2IQ Now Mesosphere, one of the earliest players to offer container orchestration platform, is re-tuning its focus with the name change. The company is now called D2iQ.

Mesosphere Becomes D2IQ, Moves Into Kubernetes, Big Data The jargonized new name means "Day 2 IQ," with Day 2 being a DevOps term that refers to the operations part of the software development lifecycle and with IQ equating to "smart."

My Favorite Infrastructure Working at a startup has many pros and cons, but one of the main benefits over a traditional established company is that a startup often gives you an opportunity to build a completely new infrastructure from the ground up. When you work on a new project at an established company, you typically have to account for legacy systems and design choices that were made for you, often before you even got to the company. But at a startup, you often are presented with a truly blank slate: no pre-existing infrastructure and no existing design choices to factor in. Brand-new, from-scratch infrastructure is a particularly appealing prospect if you are at a systems architect level. One of the distinctions between a senior-level systems administrator and architect level is that you have been operating at a senior level long enough that you have managed a number of different high-level projects personally and have seen which approaches work and which approaches don't. When you are at this level, it's very exciting to be able to build a brand-new infrastructure from scratch according to all of the lessons you've learned from past efforts without having to support any legacy infrastructure.