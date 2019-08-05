Porting Games To Linux Is A Waste Of Time? This Game Developer Says You're Doing It Wrong
It may surprise you to learn, then, that Bearded Giant Games' latest release on Steam -- Space Mercs -- has a whopping 35-percent sales share on Linux. Not only is that significantly higher than the norm, but Bacioiu insists his Linux customers make the development process easier.
What's going on here?
I immediately interviewed Bacioiu (who goes by "Zapa" within his community) on my podcast Linux For Everyone after he told me this unusual statistic. I was fascinated with his story.
Basically, Bacioiu believes there are 2 things the majority of game developers are doing wrong.
"People say 'OK I know about Linux so I'll just do an export in Unity and make a Linux build and that's it,'" Bacioiu says. "But they don't do any QA [Quality Assurance testing], and it's a terrible experience. People are going to ask for refunds, and then your average developer is going to say 'well Linux isn't worth my time.'"
Bacioiu also argues that developing on a Linux platform ensures that your game will have better cross-platform compatibility than developing on Windows.
"All the middleware that I'm using on Linux is guaranteed to work on Windows, because it's not relying on DirectX or any Windows-specific things," he says.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 616 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Porting Games To Linux Is A Waste Of Time? This Game Developer Says You're Doing It Wrong
It may surprise you to learn, then, that Bearded Giant Games' latest release on Steam -- Space Mercs -- has a whopping 35-percent sales share on Linux. Not only is that significantly higher than the norm, but Bacioiu insists his Linux customers make the development process easier. What's going on here? I immediately interviewed Bacioiu (who goes by "Zapa" within his community) on my podcast Linux For Everyone after he told me this unusual statistic. I was fascinated with his story. Basically, Bacioiu believes there are 2 things the majority of game developers are doing wrong. "People say 'OK I know about Linux so I'll just do an export in Unity and make a Linux build and that's it,'" Bacioiu says. "But they don't do any QA [Quality Assurance testing], and it's a terrible experience. People are going to ask for refunds, and then your average developer is going to say 'well Linux isn't worth my time.'" Bacioiu also argues that developing on a Linux platform ensures that your game will have better cross-platform compatibility than developing on Windows. "All the middleware that I'm using on Linux is guaranteed to work on Windows, because it's not relying on DirectX or any Windows-specific things," he says.
Server: Kubeflow, Sysdig, Mesosphere and More
Games: Ostriv, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 13 min ago