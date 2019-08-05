Fund Raising: The Free Software Foundation (FSF) and Capsule8
Fundraiser membership drive comes to an end and we all win!
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) spring fundraiser has come to an end and we would like to thank you for your help in surpassing our ambitious goal of 200 new members in 28 days, and for all the inspirational words of support we've received over the past weeks.
Linux security startup Capsule8 raises approximately $6.5 million led by Intel Capital
Capsule8 announced it has received a multimillion-dollar investment from Intel Capital. The estimated amount is $6.5 million.
The startup, which offers cybersecurity protection for Linux production environments, said it will use the money to expand sales, marketing, product development, and customer-facing initiatives.
Porting Games To Linux Is A Waste Of Time? This Game Developer Says You're Doing It Wrong
It may surprise you to learn, then, that Bearded Giant Games' latest release on Steam -- Space Mercs -- has a whopping 35-percent sales share on Linux. Not only is that significantly higher than the norm, but Bacioiu insists his Linux customers make the development process easier. What's going on here? I immediately interviewed Bacioiu (who goes by "Zapa" within his community) on my podcast Linux For Everyone after he told me this unusual statistic. I was fascinated with his story. Basically, Bacioiu believes there are 2 things the majority of game developers are doing wrong. "People say 'OK I know about Linux so I'll just do an export in Unity and make a Linux build and that's it,'" Bacioiu says. "But they don't do any QA [Quality Assurance testing], and it's a terrible experience. People are going to ask for refunds, and then your average developer is going to say 'well Linux isn't worth my time.'" Bacioiu also argues that developing on a Linux platform ensures that your game will have better cross-platform compatibility than developing on Windows. "All the middleware that I'm using on Linux is guaranteed to work on Windows, because it's not relying on DirectX or any Windows-specific things," he says.
