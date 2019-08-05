Fedora and IBM: NeuroFedora Spin/Lab Master, Fedora 30 on Google Compute Engine, Red Hat Integrators
-
Open Position: NeuroFedora is looking for a Spin/Lab master
Now that we are about a year into the project, we have quite a bit of software ready for users to use.
-
Fedora 30 on Google Compute Engine
Fedora 30 is my primary operating system for desktops and servers, so I usually try to take it everywhere I go. I was recently doing some benchmarking for kernel compiles on different cloud plaforms and I noticed that Fedora isn’t included in Google Compute Engine’s default list of operating system images.
-
Integration overload? Global systems integrators can help
Harnessing the power of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics to make smarter business decisions and improve customer experiences?
Sure, that sounds great. It will, however, require that you make some complex technology decisions that work for your unique business needs.
-
Porting Games To Linux Is A Waste Of Time? This Game Developer Says You're Doing It Wrong
It may surprise you to learn, then, that Bearded Giant Games' latest release on Steam -- Space Mercs -- has a whopping 35-percent sales share on Linux. Not only is that significantly higher than the norm, but Bacioiu insists his Linux customers make the development process easier. What's going on here? I immediately interviewed Bacioiu (who goes by "Zapa" within his community) on my podcast Linux For Everyone after he told me this unusual statistic. I was fascinated with his story. Basically, Bacioiu believes there are 2 things the majority of game developers are doing wrong. "People say 'OK I know about Linux so I'll just do an export in Unity and make a Linux build and that's it,'" Bacioiu says. "But they don't do any QA [Quality Assurance testing], and it's a terrible experience. People are going to ask for refunds, and then your average developer is going to say 'well Linux isn't worth my time.'" Bacioiu also argues that developing on a Linux platform ensures that your game will have better cross-platform compatibility than developing on Windows. "All the middleware that I'm using on Linux is guaranteed to work on Windows, because it's not relying on DirectX or any Windows-specific things," he says.
Server: Kubeflow, Sysdig, Mesosphere and More
Games: Ostriv, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics
today's howtos
