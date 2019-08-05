today's leftovers
-
FLOSS Weekly 541: Hack-a-day
Hackaday is a website that promotes the free and open exchange of ideas and information. Besides the articles that the website publishes, it also has hardware development community called Hackaday.io where you can discover, create, collaborate, and get feedback on your projects.
-
mintCast 314 – Moss Interview (for real)
I started playing with Linux in the early 2000s, I got Slackware and Red Hat disks but was too timid to look up all the information on all my cards. I finally got Mandrake to run, and it was fun but was not ready to replace all the things I did. Mandrake had a numerical upgrade, which would not work on my computer. Then I tried SuSE (just before OpenSUSE started), and it ran. But it was strictly niche at that point. My next-door neighbor played with things and eventually had two Windows boxes, a homemade Hackintosh, and a Fedora box, all networked; years later, he passed and bequeathed all those computers to me. When XP users were being pushed to 7, I moved to Ubuntu Gnome. When Ubuntu moved to Unity, that would not run on my computer, and I went back to Win7. I had some Win 8/8.1 computers but got over that, and went back to 7. Then when they tried to force me to Win 10, I tried it, saw all the open holes, found I couldn’t close all the security holes, went back to 7, and found most of the holes were left open. So I installed Linux Mint 17 and have not gone back. Linux has grown substantially in the last 15 years, and is now, in my opinion, a better system than Windows.
-
RQuantLib 0.4.10: Pure maintenance
A new version 0.4.10 of RQuantLib just got onto CRAN; a Debian upload will follow in due course.
QuantLib is a very comprehensice free/open-source library for quantitative finance; RQuantLib connects it to the R environment and language.
This version does two things related to the new upstream QuantLib release 1.16. First, it updates the Windows build script in two ways: it uses binaries for the brand new 1.16 release as prepapred by Jeroen, and it sets win-builder up for the current and “prospective next version”, also set up by Jeroen. I also updated the Dockerfile used for CI to pick QuantLib 1.16 from Debian’s unstable repo as it is too new to have moved to testing (which the r-base container we build on defaults to). The complete set of changes is listed below:
-
Voice Control Ready Pico-ITX i.MX8M Board for Embedded IoT Solutions
Imagine a complete POE touch panel PC solution built around the newest i.MX8M ARM technology. A touch panel computer with wide-ranging Linux and support, including Yocto Embedded, QT, Wayland, and Ubuntu, as well as Android 8.1 and 9 Support. Estone Technology is pleased to announce the 10” PPC-4310 Frameless Panel PC.
-
Nicole Faerber nominated for “CTO of the Year” by Women in IT Awards
Our very own Nicole Faerber has made it to the short-list for “CTO of the Year” by the Women in IT Awards!
Congratulations are in order–we are so proud to say that Nicole Faerber just got nominated to the short-list of such a meaningful award. Nicole’s nomination means a lot to Purism, and we are here today to say just so.
-
Christopher Allan Webber: ActivityPub Conf 2019 Speakers
Good news everyone! The speaker list for ActivityPub Conf 2019 is here! (In this document, below, but also in ODT and PDF formats.)
(Bad news everyone: registration is closed! We're now at 40 people registered to attend. However, we do aim to be posting recordings of the event afterwards if you couldn't register in time.)
-
The upcoming Linux-Tech&More event's [Ed: I don’t think he knows the meaning of the word “event”… ]
-
Can toys teach coding to kids?
On a Christmas morning in the early 2000s, my mom found herself slaving over a freshly unwrapped copy of Lego Mindstorms: Star Wars. The commercials aired on Cartoon Network for months, offering a fantasy that was too appealing for me to pass up: Supposedly, with a sturdy hard drive, an elementary understanding of computer science, and my own recess-honed Lego skills, a 10-year-old like me could construct and program his very own AT-ST mech from The Empire Strikes Back all by himself. With a press of a button, my robot would be able to walk along the kitchen table and swing its head side to side.
[...]
And Robo Wunderkind is just the tip of the iceberg. The Chinese company Makeblock offers several DIY programming kits, including one where children can construct their own drones. With a Bitsbox subscription, every month your kids will receive a new create-an-app adventure.
-
Tutanota Interviews Tim Verheyden, the Journalist Who Broke the Story on Google Employees Listening to People's Audio Recordings
Investigative journalist Tim Verheyden, who broke the story on how Google employees listen to people’s audio recordings, explains in an interview how he got hold of the story, why he is now using the encrypted contact form Secure Connect by Tutanota and why the growing number of "ghost workers" in and around Silicon Valley is becoming a big issue in Tech.
-
Microsoft Nabs Russian Hackers Exploiting Flimsy IOT Security [Ed: Microsoft is often the cause of the issues described here]
Year after year after year, we're connecting millions upon millions of devices to home and business networks with paper-mache grade security. And while there's some fleeting efforts to address the problem (like incorporating flaws into product reviews), it's still not something folks are taking seriously enough. And while such proclamations are often dismissed as hyperbole, it's something folks like Schneier predict isn't likely to change until these vulnerabilities result in some notable human casualties.
-
What all the stuff in email headers means—and how to sniff out spoofing
I pretty frequently get requests for help from someone who has been impersonated—or whose child has been impersonated—via email. Even when you know how to "view headers" or "view source" in your email client, the spew of diagnostic wharrgarbl can be pretty overwhelming if you don't know what you're looking at. Today, we're going to step through a real-world set of (anonymized) email headers and describe the process of figuring out what's what.
Before we get started with the actual headers, though, we're going to take a quick detour through an overview of what the overall path of an email message looks like in the first place. (More experienced sysadmin types who already know what stuff like "MTA" and "SPF" stand for can skip a bit ahead to the fun part!)
-
Don’t let the crooks ‘borrow’ your home router as a hacking server [Ed: Sophos is badmouthing GNU/Linux and SSH right now. Why? Check what proprietary software this firm is selling. Machines with open SSH ports and generic passwords don't mean SSH or Linux are at fault. Companies that make machines with passwordless (or weak/unchanged password) remote access basically use GNU/Linux to construct honeypots. The outcome is, as expected, bad for security. Not the fault of GNU/Linux.]
SSH, short for Secure Shell, is the probably the most common toolkit for remotely managing computers.
Windows users may be more familiar with RDP, or Remote Desktop Protocol, which gives you full graphical remote control of a Windows computer, with access to the regular Windows desktop via mouse and keyboard.
But almost every Linux or Unix sysadmin out there, plus many Windows sysadmins, use SSH as well as or instead of RDP, because of its raw power.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 605 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Porting Games To Linux Is A Waste Of Time? This Game Developer Says You're Doing It Wrong
It may surprise you to learn, then, that Bearded Giant Games' latest release on Steam -- Space Mercs -- has a whopping 35-percent sales share on Linux. Not only is that significantly higher than the norm, but Bacioiu insists his Linux customers make the development process easier. What's going on here? I immediately interviewed Bacioiu (who goes by "Zapa" within his community) on my podcast Linux For Everyone after he told me this unusual statistic. I was fascinated with his story. Basically, Bacioiu believes there are 2 things the majority of game developers are doing wrong. "People say 'OK I know about Linux so I'll just do an export in Unity and make a Linux build and that's it,'" Bacioiu says. "But they don't do any QA [Quality Assurance testing], and it's a terrible experience. People are going to ask for refunds, and then your average developer is going to say 'well Linux isn't worth my time.'" Bacioiu also argues that developing on a Linux platform ensures that your game will have better cross-platform compatibility than developing on Windows. "All the middleware that I'm using on Linux is guaranteed to work on Windows, because it's not relying on DirectX or any Windows-specific things," he says.
Server: Kubeflow, Sysdig, Mesosphere and More
Games: Ostriv, Anodyne 2: Return to Dust, Gunslugs:Rogue Tactics
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 26 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 31 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
14 hours 13 min ago