I started playing with Linux in the early 2000s, I got Slackware and Red Hat disks but was too timid to look up all the information on all my cards. I finally got Mandrake to run, and it was fun but was not ready to replace all the things I did. Mandrake had a numerical upgrade, which would not work on my computer. Then I tried SuSE (just before OpenSUSE started), and it ran. But it was strictly niche at that point. My next-door neighbor played with things and eventually had two Windows boxes, a homemade Hackintosh, and a Fedora box, all networked; years later, he passed and bequeathed all those computers to me. When XP users were being pushed to 7, I moved to Ubuntu Gnome. When Ubuntu moved to Unity, that would not run on my computer, and I went back to Win7. I had some Win 8/8.1 computers but got over that, and went back to 7. Then when they tried to force me to Win 10, I tried it, saw all the open holes, found I couldn’t close all the security holes, went back to 7, and found most of the holes were left open. So I installed Linux Mint 17 and have not gone back. Linux has grown substantially in the last 15 years, and is now, in my opinion, a better system than Windows.