The researchers pulled it off with a simple hand-built computer they cobbled together from off-the-shelf components. The device, which cost about $100 to assemble, consisted of a single circuit board packing a 3G modem for communicating with a remote-control server and executing attacks.

“While in transit, the device does periodic basic wireless scans, similar to what a laptop does when looking for Wi-Fi hotspots. It transmits its location coordinates via GPS back to the C&C [command and control server,” Henderson detailed.

“Once we see that a warship device has arrived at the target’s front door, mailroom or loading dock, we are able to remotely control the system and run tools to either passively or actively attempt to attack the target’s wireless access,” he elaborated. “The goal of these attacks is to obtain data that can be cracked by more powerful systems in the lab.”