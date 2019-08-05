Unless you've been living under a rock, hardly a day goes by anymore without a new software security problem popping up. The folks at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) certainly have noticed. So, when it came time to give Kubernetes, the most important container orchestration program, a security audit, the CNCF tried an open-source approach for checking it for security problems. This wasn't a new idea. That credit goes to the Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) Best Practices Badge program. Open-source projects that get this badge must show they follow security best practices. The CII used this approach on three other projects: CoreDNS, Envoy, and Prometheus. Then, it used it on the big one: Kubernetes.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) today released a security audit of Kubernetes, the widely used container orchestration software, and the findings are about what you'd expect for a project with about two million lines of code: there are plenty of flaws that need to be addressed. The CNCF engaged two security firms, Trail of Bits and Atredis Partners, to poke around Kubernetes code over the course of four months. The companies looked at Kubernetes components involved in networking, cryptography, authentication, authorization, secrets management, and multi-tenancy. Having identified 34 vulnerabilities – 4 high severity, 15 medium severity, 8 low severity and 7 informational severity – the Trail of Bits report advises project developers to rely more on standard libraries, to avoid custom parsers and specialized configuration systems, to choose "sane defaults," and to ensure correct filesystem and kernel interactions prior to performing operations.

KDE has fixed a vulnerability within its KDE Framework that allowed for malicious code execution simply by viewing a .desktop file, by removing the feature being exploited altogether. Earlier this week, a security researcher Dominik Penner published a proof of concept that showed how users could be compromised simply by viewing a malicious .desktop file, which is typically used to show an icon for a file or directory, in the KDE file browser. The researcher did not notify KDE before dropping the vulnerability.

Newcomer EndeavourOS Offers a Friendlier Arch Linux Experience EndeavourOS has a lot of potential. It is an impressive addition to the shortlist of distros that want to make using Arch a more rewarding experience. For a Linux distro built around one of the more challenging Linux families, EndeavourOS is a stable, solid performer with few, if any, noticeable quirks. That shouts volumes, given the relative youth of the first stable release following beta development. EndeavourOS is not an easy choice for Linux users with no hands-on experience with the Arch Linux ecosystem. Despite its newness, though, it is a better Arch Linux choice than other Arch variants. It is a great choice for those willing to roll up their sleeves and learn Arch Linux's inner workings. Hopefully, EndeavourOS succeeds in making the Arch-based neighborhood a more inviting place for new users and seasoned Arch users as well.