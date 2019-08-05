Games: OXXO, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech and More
Charming puzzle game OXXO officially released with Linux support
Yesterday, OXXO from game developer Hamster On Coke Games was released as their latest sweet puzzle game. I've been playing it through and it's wonderful. Note: Copy provided by the developer to our Steam Curator.
Much like some of their previous games including Scalak, PUSH and Art Of Gravity it has a very simple and inviting style to it. Starting off extremely easy so you learn the controls and the idea, it quickly starts getting a little complicated.
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech has a free update with a New Game Plus mode
Making it into this update is a New Game Plus mode, unlocked by completing the story. It allows you to play again, while keeping most non-story progress gained from your previous playthrough. Additionally, there's a new higher difficulty setting "Legend Remix", it's not just more challenging but also contains some "gameplay twists of its own" although it's only available for New Game Plus. They also added a sweet art gallery, containing a bunch of unseen concept art, illustrations and a jukebox.
Comedy cosmic horror adventure Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure is now out
Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure, a comedy cosmic horror adventure from Transylvanian developer Stuck In Attic has released with same-day Linux support and it's a wild ride.
How to install Minecraft Server on Ubuntu
Android Leftovers
Security: Patches, KDE and CNCF Audit
Newcomer EndeavourOS Offers a Friendlier Arch Linux Experience
EndeavourOS has a lot of potential. It is an impressive addition to the shortlist of distros that want to make using Arch a more rewarding experience. For a Linux distro built around one of the more challenging Linux families, EndeavourOS is a stable, solid performer with few, if any, noticeable quirks. That shouts volumes, given the relative youth of the first stable release following beta development. EndeavourOS is not an easy choice for Linux users with no hands-on experience with the Arch Linux ecosystem. Despite its newness, though, it is a better Arch Linux choice than other Arch variants. It is a great choice for those willing to roll up their sleeves and learn Arch Linux's inner workings. Hopefully, EndeavourOS succeeds in making the Arch-based neighborhood a more inviting place for new users and seasoned Arch users as well.
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, Download Now
Coming six months after the Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS release, which shipped with the hardware enablement (HWE) kernel from the not deprecated Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system, Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS here as the third point release in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) series with up-to-date components. Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS includes all the latest software and security fixes that have been published on the official repositories of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release since February 14th, 2019, when Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS hit the streets. It also ships with updated kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), such as Linux kernel 5.0.
