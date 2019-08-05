Audiocasts/Shows: Python Bytes, Bad Voltage, Choose Linux, BSD Now
-
Python Bytes: #142 There's a bandit in the Python space
-
Bad Voltage 2×57: Banned, On The Run
Stuart Langridge, Jono Bacon, and Jeremy Garcia present Bad Voltage, in which we h4XX0r the Dark Web to pwn your s3ns3s, other people are inexplicably less annoyed about this than Stuart is...
-
OBS Studio + Endless OS | Choose Linux 15
Distrohoppers delivers a distro that divides us, and we check out the video streaming and recording software OBS Studio.
Plus a handy audio recorder that’s as simple as it gets.
-
My New Free NAS | BSD Now 310
OPNsense 19.7.1 is out, ZFS on Linux still has annoying issues with ARC size, Hammer2 is now default, NetBSD audio – an application perspective, new FreeNAS Mini, and more.
-
Android Leftovers
Security: Patches, KDE and CNCF Audit
Newcomer EndeavourOS Offers a Friendlier Arch Linux Experience
EndeavourOS has a lot of potential. It is an impressive addition to the shortlist of distros that want to make using Arch a more rewarding experience. For a Linux distro built around one of the more challenging Linux families, EndeavourOS is a stable, solid performer with few, if any, noticeable quirks. That shouts volumes, given the relative youth of the first stable release following beta development. EndeavourOS is not an easy choice for Linux users with no hands-on experience with the Arch Linux ecosystem. Despite its newness, though, it is a better Arch Linux choice than other Arch variants. It is a great choice for those willing to roll up their sleeves and learn Arch Linux's inner workings. Hopefully, EndeavourOS succeeds in making the Arch-based neighborhood a more inviting place for new users and seasoned Arch users as well.
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, Download Now
Coming six months after the Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS release, which shipped with the hardware enablement (HWE) kernel from the not deprecated Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system, Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS here as the third point release in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) series with up-to-date components. Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS includes all the latest software and security fixes that have been published on the official repositories of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release since February 14th, 2019, when Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS hit the streets. It also ships with updated kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), such as Linux kernel 5.0.
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E18 – Pilotwings
