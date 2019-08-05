Android Leftovers
-
Google is adding clearer roaming notifications to Android
-
Google Officially Launches New AR-guided Navigation on Android and iOS
-
Google Maps AR navigation is rolling out in beta on Android and iOS
-
Google rolls out last Android Q beta before official release
-
Google releases final Android Q Beta ahead of imminent(ish) release
-
MIUI based Xiaomi Mi 9 Android Q update rolling out in China (Download links inside)
-
OnePlus TV listing reveals four screen sizes, 'unique' Android TV
-
LG G6 gets new build probably to prepare it for Android Pie 9.0 update
-
Global feedback: iPhone or Android?
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 544 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Security: Patches, KDE and CNCF Audit
Newcomer EndeavourOS Offers a Friendlier Arch Linux Experience
EndeavourOS has a lot of potential. It is an impressive addition to the shortlist of distros that want to make using Arch a more rewarding experience. For a Linux distro built around one of the more challenging Linux families, EndeavourOS is a stable, solid performer with few, if any, noticeable quirks. That shouts volumes, given the relative youth of the first stable release following beta development. EndeavourOS is not an easy choice for Linux users with no hands-on experience with the Arch Linux ecosystem. Despite its newness, though, it is a better Arch Linux choice than other Arch variants. It is a great choice for those willing to roll up their sleeves and learn Arch Linux's inner workings. Hopefully, EndeavourOS succeeds in making the Arch-based neighborhood a more inviting place for new users and seasoned Arch users as well.
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, Download Now
Coming six months after the Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS release, which shipped with the hardware enablement (HWE) kernel from the not deprecated Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system, Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS here as the third point release in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) series with up-to-date components. Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS includes all the latest software and security fixes that have been published on the official repositories of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release since February 14th, 2019, when Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS hit the streets. It also ships with updated kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), such as Linux kernel 5.0.
Recent comments
17 min 19 sec ago
28 min 32 sec ago
36 min 21 sec ago
45 min 22 sec ago
50 min 27 sec ago
55 min 24 sec ago
1 hour 5 min ago
1 hour 7 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
5 hours 45 min ago