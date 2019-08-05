Software: Vector Graphics, Markdown and Cockpit 200
20 Vector Graphics Software For Linux: Tools To Create Beautiful Designs
Vector graphics software paves the way of editing, manipulating, drawing and modifying images, diagram and figure seamlessly with sophistication and perfectness. There are far-ranges of vector graphics editors that are commonly used on the Linux platform. These vector graphics tools smooth the way of creating digital objects for the designers, and the objects can be scaled indefinitely without losing quality. Graphics applications are frequently used to generate high regulations illustration to use in web, multimedia, and games.
Markdown beginner's cheat sheet
Markdown is a widely adopted plain-text formatting syntax used to specify HTML rendering. It is also an essential skill to learn if you want to contribute to open source software.
Like many concepts in open source communities, there are multiple, domain-specific distributions of Markdown. CommonMark provides an unambiguous rendering specification for defined Markdown incantations while many communities offer extensions to the official specification.
This cheat sheet provides you with a reliable baseline for writing and reading Markdown using the CommonMark specification. It also includes syntax for the two most popular Git repository services, GitHub and GitLab. Each service extends CommonMark to give users helpful shortcuts to common, or just plain fun, markup.
Mark Text Markdown Editor 0.15.0 Adds GUI Settings, New Find In Files Backend
A new version of Mark Text, a popular Markdown editor, is out. Mark Text 0.15.0 includes a new find in files backend, new GUI settings, and a rewritten image component.
Mark Text is a free and open source Electron Markdown editor for Windows, Mac and Linux. It features support for CommonMark and GitHub Flavored Markdown, seamless live preview, multiple edit modes, and support for code fence for all popular languages.
In the latest 0.15 release, Mark Text has received a new preferences window (File > Preferences). In earlier versions, the application preferences could only be chanced by editing a configuration file (preference.md), which opened in Mark Text. This is now deprecated in favor of the new Preferences window.
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 200
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. This is version Two Hundred, prepared for you live and in person from the Cockpit team sprint in Berlin!
Android Leftovers
Security: Patches, KDE and CNCF Audit
Newcomer EndeavourOS Offers a Friendlier Arch Linux Experience
EndeavourOS has a lot of potential. It is an impressive addition to the shortlist of distros that want to make using Arch a more rewarding experience. For a Linux distro built around one of the more challenging Linux families, EndeavourOS is a stable, solid performer with few, if any, noticeable quirks. That shouts volumes, given the relative youth of the first stable release following beta development. EndeavourOS is not an easy choice for Linux users with no hands-on experience with the Arch Linux ecosystem. Despite its newness, though, it is a better Arch Linux choice than other Arch variants. It is a great choice for those willing to roll up their sleeves and learn Arch Linux's inner workings. Hopefully, EndeavourOS succeeds in making the Arch-based neighborhood a more inviting place for new users and seasoned Arch users as well.
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Is Out with Linux Kernel 5.0 from Ubuntu 19.04, Download Now
Coming six months after the Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS release, which shipped with the hardware enablement (HWE) kernel from the not deprecated Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) operating system, Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS here as the third point release in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) series with up-to-date components. Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS includes all the latest software and security fixes that have been published on the official repositories of the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release since February 14th, 2019, when Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS hit the streets. It also ships with updated kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo), such as Linux kernel 5.0.
