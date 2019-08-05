Programming: Python, C/C++, Rust, and More
Python virtualenvs talk
I had the pleasure of giving a talk about Python virtual environments at this week's Christchurch Python meetup. It described the problem that virtualenvs solve, some gotchas and the tools people use to create and manage them. We also spent some time on some of the newer entrants in this space including pew, pipenv and poetry. The slides are available.
Giving presentations is a great way of solidifying your knowledge of a particular subject - you want to make sure you're describing things accurately so end up doing extra research and thinking more deeply. I'm sure I get as much out of preparing for a talk as the people who attend.
AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler 2.0 Released With Zen 2 Support
Coinciding with yesterday's glorious AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 series CPU launch, AMD's software folks released AOCC 2.0 as their LLVM/Clang-based compiler optimized for Zen processors. AOCC 2.0 brings optimized compiler support now for Zen 2 processors not just only the EPYC 7002 line-up but also the Ryzen 3000 series consumer processors.
AMD Optimizing C/C++ Compiler 2.0 is the update adding in their Zen 2 "Znver2" bits and the first update to AOCC since the end of last year. Besides adding in Zen 2 support, they re-based their entire compiler toolchain against LLVM 8.0 and its sub-projects like the Clang 8.0 front-end. They also moved to using FLANG as their default Fortran language front-end.
Why Linux & DevOps go hand in hand
Public License (GPL). Linux, like any OS, mediates between the hardware of the machine (CPU, memory, and storage) and its software. The OS manages how the hardware is used to meet the needs of the software.
A Linux-based OS uses a Linux kernel, which is used to manage the hardware resources. A bootloader runs the machine through a startup sequence, and daemons—background services—work in the background to ensure key functions run smoothly. The OS shell, or command line, receive code instructions from the developer and transmits them to the machine.
Scrum vs. kanban: Which agile methodology is better?
Because scrum and kanban both fall under the agile methodology umbrella, many people confuse them or think they're the same thing. There are differences, however. For one, scrum is more specific to software development teams, while kanban is used by many kinds of teams and focuses on providing a visual representation of an agile team's workflow. Some argue that kanban is about getting things done, and scrum is about talking about getting things done.
Python 3.8.0b3 is now available for testing
This release is the third of four planned beta release previews. Beta release previews are intended to give the wider community the opportunity to test new features and bug fixes and to prepare their projects to support the new feature release. The next pre-release of Python 3.8 will be 3.8.0b4, the last beta release, currently scheduled for 2019-08-26.
Sending custom emails with Python
One of the highlights of my work as the Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator is giving people good news about travel funding. I often send this information over email. Here, I'll show you how I send custom messages to groups of people using Mailmerge, a command-line Python program that can handle simple and complex emails.
Welcome to Real Python!
Welcome! In this series of videos you’ll get an overview of the features of the Real Python platform, so you can make the most of your membership.
Inheritance and Composition: A Python Guide
In this article, you’ll explore inheritance and composition in Python. Inheritance and composition are two important concepts in object oriented programming that model the relationship between two classes. They are the building blocks of object oriented design, and they help programmers to write reusable code.
Sajeer Ahamed: Making Rust HTTP source Feature equivalent - Part 1 | GSoC 2019
souphttpsrc is the C version of HTTP source plugin of GStreamer. Making reqwesthttpsrc feature equivalent to that of souphttpsrc is a very important part of the conversion. Although Rust HTTP source is functioning well, it is not fully in to use because it is not equivalent to C HTTP source.
For now there is only one property implemented from C HTTP source apart from the ones which come from base class. That is 'location'. We can set a URL to read using this property.
Kate - Initial Rust LSP support landed!
Initial support for the rls Rust LSP server has landed in kate.git master. The matching rls issue about this can be found here.
Given I am no Rust expert, I can only verify that at least some operations seem to work for me if the Rust toolchain is setup correctly ;=)
A second life for the Sandbox
Anvil is a UK-based company sponsoring one month of work to revive PyPy's "sandbox" mode and upgrade it to PyPy3. Thanks to them, sandboxing will be given a second life!
The sandboxed PyPy is a special version of PyPy that runs fully isolated. It gives a safe way to execute arbitrary Python programs (whole programs, not small bits of code inside your larger Python program). Such scripts can be fully untrusted, and they can try to do anything—there are no syntax-based restrictions, for example—but whatever they do, any communication with the external world is not actually done but delegated to the parent process. This is similar but much more flexible than Linux's Seccomp approach, and it is more lightweight than setting up a full virtual machine. It also works without operating system support.
31 Excellent Free Books to Learn Python
Python is a high-level, general-purpose, structured, powerful, open source programming language that’s used for a wide variety of programming tasks. It features a fully dynamic type system and automatic memory management, similar to that of Scheme, Ruby, Perl, and Tcl, avoiding many of the complexities and overheads of compiled languages. The language was created by Guido van Rossum in 1991, and continues to grow in popularity, in part because it is easy to learn with a readable syntax. The name Python derives from the sketch comedy group Monty Python, not from the snake.
Python is a versatile language. It’s frequently used as a scripting language for web applications, embedded in software products, as well as artificial intelligence and system administration tasks. It’s both simple and powerful, perfectly suited for beginners and professional programmers alike.
