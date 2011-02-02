Programming Leftovers Portworx Enterprise Operator on Red Hat OpenShift This is a guest blog by Vick Kelkar from Portworx. Vick is a Product person at Portworx. With over 15 years in the technology and software industry, Vick’s focus is on developing new data infrastructure products for platforms like PCF, PKS, Docker, and Kubernetes. Kubernetes adoption initially was powered by stateless applications. As the project matured, Kubernetes introduced the StatefulSet object so that applications can run with persistent data in a cloud native manner. As stateful applications, like PostgreSQL, started running on Kubernetes clusters, the need to easily manage complex deployments became clear. The built-in Kubernetes constructs did not allow for more complex install, upgrade or management of Kubernetes resources which resulted in a person doing manual post install deployment tasks. To solve this problem, the CoreOS team (now part of Red Hat) launched the Operator Framework project. The idea of an Operator is to introduce a custom controller and custom resource into Kubernetes cluster which understands the life cycle of a stateful application. At Portworx, we decided to adopt the Operator Framework in order to embed domain-specific knowledge into our CustomResource called StorageCluster and introduced a new Kubernetes object to make maintenance and management of Portworx platform easier.

5 Steps to Learning Python the Right Way Python is an important programming language that any developer should know. Many programmers use this language to build websites, create learning algorithms, and perform other important tasks. But trying to learn Python can be intimidating, frustrating, and difficult, especially if you’re not sure how to approach it. One of the things that I found most frustrating when I was learning Python was how generic all the learning resources were. I wanted to learn how to make websites using Python, but it seemed like every learning resource wanted me to spend two long, boring, months on Python syntax before I could even think about doing what interested me.

PyCon Ireland 2019 Python Ireland is the Irish organisation representing the various chapters of Python users. We organise meet ups and events for software developers, students, academics and anyone who wants to learn the language. One of our aims is to help grow and diversify the Python community in Ireland.

The lat/lon floating point delusion This morning I had a shower for 6.11686718 minutes. For breakfast I had 189.41576911 ml of fruit juice, followed by 75.24902503 g of muesli topped with 36.55668786 ml of milk and 15.44171338 g of yogurt. Something wrong? Maybe you think I'm a bit crazy — or at least very silly — to have so many decimal places in those numbers? Then how about the latitude/longitude of I Love Istanbul, one of my favourite eateries in Melbourne, Australia? According to the city's "Census of Land Use and Employment" in Melbourne's open data portal, ILI is at -37.80467681 144.9659498. I've written before about too many lat/lon digits and so have many other people, including Randall Munroe in a recent xkcd webcomic. In Wikipedia there's a table explaining how the number of decimal places in a decimal-degree lat/lon relates to length. Following that table, ILI at 95 Lygon Street has been located ±0.55 mm in latitude and ±4.6 mm in longitude. Not bad for a property with a footprint maybe 20 x 20 m.

PyCharm 2019.2.1 Preview PyCharm 2019.2.1 Preview is now available!

Kogan Dev: Making Heroku Subdirectories Easier To keep your codebase clean, it helps to have a separation of concerns. Splitting your codebase into a backend and frontend directory a great way to do this.

Moshe Zadka: Designing Interfaces One of the items of feedback I got from the article about interface immutability is that it did not give any concrete feedback for how to design interfaces. Given that they are forever, it would be good to have some sort of guidance. The first item is that you want something that uses the implementation, as well as several distinct implementations. However, this item is too obvious: in almost all cases I have seen in the wild of a bad interface, this guideline was followed. It was also followed in all cases of a good interface.

Ripping Out Node.js - Building SaaS #30 In this episode, we removed Node.js from deployment. We had to finish off an issue with permissions first, but the deployment got simpler. Then we continued on the steps to make deployment do even less. Last episode, we got the static assets to the staging environment, but we ended the session with a permissions problem. The files extracted from the tarball had the wrong user and group permissions. I fixed the permissions by running an Ansible task that ran chown to use the www-data user and group. To make sure that the directories had proper permissions, I used 755 to ensure they were executable. Then we wrote another task to set the permission of non-directory files to 644. This change removes the executable bit from regular files and reduces their security risk.

PyQt5 Widgets Overview In Qt (and most User Interfaces) ‘widget’ is the name given to a component of the UI that the user can interact with. User interfaces are made up of multiple widgets, arranged within the window. Qt comes with a large selection of widgets available, and even allows you to create your own custom and customised widgets. Load up a fresh copy of MyApp_window.py and save it under a new name for this section.

Rounding Numbers in Python Using a computer in order to do rather complex Math is one of the reasons this machine was originally developed. As long as integer numbers and additions, subtractions, and multiplications are exclusively involved in the calculations, everything is fine. As soon as floating point numbers or fractions, as well as divisions, come into play it enormously complicates the whole matter. As a regular user, we are not fully aware of these issues that happen behind the scenes and may end up with rather surprising, and possibly inaccurate results for our calculations. As developers, we have to ensure that appropriate measures are taken into account in order to instruct the computer to work in the right way.

Mozilla: SUMO, CPU Spikes in Firefox and Data Collection (Surveillance) Community Management Update I have a couple announcements for today. I’d like you all to welcome our two new community managers. First off Kiki has officially joined the SUMO team as a community manager. Kiki has been filling in with Konstantina and Ruben on our social support activities. We had an opportunity to bring her onto the SUMO team full time starting last week. She will be transitioning out of her responsibilities at the Community Development Team and will be continuing her work on the social program as well as managing SUMO days going forward. In addition, we have hired a new SUMO community manager to join the team. Please welcome Giulia Guizzardi to the SUMO team.

Mike Hoye: Ten More Simple Rules The Public Library of Science‘s Ten Simple Rules series can be fun reading; they’re introductory papers intended to provide novices or non-domain-experts with a set of quick, evidence-based guidelines for dealing with common problems in and around various fields, and it’s become a pretty popular, accessible format as far as scientific publication goes.

Henrik Skupin: Example in how to investigate CPU spikes in Firefox So a couple of months ago when I was looking for some new interesting and challenging sport events, which I could participate in to reach my own limits, I was made aware of the Mega Hike event. It sounded like fun and it was also good to see that one particular event is annually organized in my own city since 2018. As such I accepted it together with a friend, and we had an amazing day. But hey… that’s not what I actually want to talk about in this post! The thing I was actually more interested in while reading content on this web site, was the high CPU load of Firefox while the page was open in my browser. Once the tab got closed the CPU load dropped back to normal numbers, and went up again once I reopened the tab. Given that I haven’t had that much time to further investigate this behavior, I simply logged bug 1530071 to make people aware of the problem. Sadly the bug got lost in my incoming queue of daily bug mail, and I missed to respond, which itself lead in no further progress been made. Yesterday I stumbled over the website again, and by any change have been made aware of the problem again. Nothing seemed to have been changed, and Firefox Nightly (70.0a1) was still using around 70% of CPU even with the tab’s content not visible; means moved to a background tab. Given that this is a serious performance and power related issue I thought that investigation might be pretty helpful for developers. In the following sections I want to lay out the steps I did to nail down this problem.

My StarCon 2019 Talk: Collecting Data Responsibly and at Scale Back in January I was privileged to speak at StarCon 2019 at the University of Waterloo about responsible data collection. It was a bitterly-cold weekend with beautiful sun dogs ringing the morning sun. I spent it inside talking about good ways to collect data and how Mozilla serves as a concrete example. It’s 15 minutes short and aimed at a general audience. I hope you like it.