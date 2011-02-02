libfprint 1.0, Libinput 1.14 and OpenCL 2.2-11
Bastien Nocera: libfprint 1.0 (and fprintd 0.9.0)
After more than a year of work libfprint 1.0 has just been released!
It contains a lot of bug fixes for a number of different drivers, which would make it better for any stable or unstable release of your OS.
There was a small ABI break between versions 0.8.1 and 0.8.2, which means that any dependency (really just fprintd) will need to be recompiled. And it's good seeing as we also have a new fprintd release which also fixes a number of bugs.
libinput 1.14.0
libinput 1.14.0 is now available. A flurry of patches over the last RC but most of these were CI related. Two new significant bugfixes: the calibration matrix is now returned correctly even when it is the identity matrix. And the tablet pressure range is scaled correctly into the available physical range. Previously, the bottom 5% where effectively missing and pressure offset on worn-out pens handling took some of the scale away from the top. Below is the text from the 1.14.rc1 announcement which lists the other big features added since the 1.13 release. We have new and improved thumb detection for touchpads, thanks to Matt Mayfield. On Clickpad devices this should make interactions where a thumb is resting on the touchpad or dropped during an interaction more reliable. A summary of the changes can be found here: https://who-t.blogspot.com/2019/07/libinputs-new-thumb-detection-code.html The Dell Canvas Totem is now supported by libinput. It is exposed as a new tool type through the tablet interface along with two new axes. Note that this is only low-level support, the actual integration of the totem needs Wayland protocol changes and significant changes in all applications that want to make use of it. A summary of the changes can be found here. https://who-t.blogspot.com/2019/06/libinput-and-dell-canvas-totem.html Touch-capable tablets now tie both devices together for rotation. If you set the tablet to left-handed, the touchpad will be rotated along with the tablet. Note that this does not affect the left-handed-ness of the touchpad, merely the rotation. Tablet proximity out handling for tablets that are unreliably sending proximity out events is now always timeout-based. It is no longer necessary to add per-device quirks to enable this feature and it is completely transparent on devices that work correctly anyway. The blog post below has a summary: https://who-t.blogspot.com/2019/06/libinput-and-tablet-proximity-handling.html Tablets that send duplicate tools (BTN_TOOL_PEN and BTN_TOOL_ERASER) now ignore the latter. This is an intermediate fix only but at least makes those tablets more usable than they are now. Issue #259 is the tracker for this particular behaviour if you are affected by it. The handling of kernel fuzz has been slightly improved. Where our udev rule fails to reset the fuzz on the kernel device, we disable the hysteresis and rely on the kernel now to handle it. Previously our hysteresis would take effect on top of the kernel's, causing nonresponsive behaviour. Note to distribitors: the python-evdev dependency has been dropped, the tools that used it are now using python-libevdev instead. As usual, the git shortlog is below. Benjamin Tissoires (3): gitlab-ci: allow to run on unprivileged containers gitlab-ci: force using docker format for the generated images tests: increase the timeout for the subprocess to receive the quit signal Brian Ashworth (1): evdev: always store user calibration matrix Peter Hutterer (14): tools: record: fix segfault on exit tools: record: fix two memory leaks meson.build: drop explicit install:true from configure_file gitlab CI: replace the user:password with a netrc file gitlab CI: fetch the WAYLAND_WEB_TOKEN from a file tablet: point the pressure offset log messages to the right URL tablet: add a comment explaining why we adjust the pressure offset downwards Add the ck_double_eq_tol() macros to the backwards compat headers test: fix the pressure offset tests tablet: make the pressure-offset inclusive of the axis minimum tablet: reduce the pressure range by the offset test: don't test at the 100 y range tablet: scale the available pressure range into the pressure thresholds libinput 1.14.0 git tag: 1.14.0
Libinput 1.14 Released With Dell Canvas Totem Support, Touchpad Improvements
Version 1.14 of the libinput library for unified input handling on Linux X.Org and Wayland systems is now available.
Libinput 1.14 is notable for introducing support for the Dell Canvas Totem input device as a unique input device and we could be seeing more of these types of devices in the future.
Khronos Releases OpenCL 2.2-11 While Still Waiting For OpenCL-Next
The Khronos Group has released the OpenCL 2.2-11 specification to address various issues with the existing OpenCL specification while the next major release as "OpenCL-Next" is likely still a number of months away.
OpenCL 2.2-11 was released overnight with various bug fixes, clarifications, better formatting of the documentation, and integration with the OpenCL reference pages. That updated specification is available from the Khronos.org Registry.
