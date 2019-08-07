DevNation Live tech talks are hosted by the Red Hat technologists who create our products. These sessions include real solutions and code and sample projects to help you get started. In this talk, Edson Yanaga, Director of Developer Experience at Red Hat, reviews some tips from the classic Effective Java book to help you update your Java skills. Joshua Bloch has given us the third edition of Effective Java, but almost 10 years have passed since the last edition. And, now we have a whole generation of Java developers who could benefit from this knowledge. It’s about time to revisit all of this wonderful content and upgrade your skills to the latest versions of the Java platform. Join us in this deep session to check what’s new in the updated Effective Java and even add some more tips not included in the book.

Laurent Pinchart began his Open Source Summit Japan 2019 talk with a statement that, once upon a time, camera devices were simple pipelines that produced a sequence of video frames. Applications could control cameras using the Video4Linux (V4L) API by way of a single device node; there were "lots of knobs", but the overall task was straightforward. That situation has changed over the years, and application developers need more help; that is where the libcamera project comes in. In truth, if your editor may interject a brief comment, even the basic V4L API is not entirely straightforward for the uninitiated. There is a negotiation process that must happen so that the application can determine whether a given camera can deliver the sort of data stream that is needed. The number of parameters to tweak is large. It was not uncommon to find applications that worked with some camera devices, but not others. V4L makes many things possible, but even the simplest tasks may not be easy.

OSMC's July update is now here and we continue to improve the OSMC experience for all of our users over the Summer. We have also been working on adding support for 3D Frame Packed (MVC) output for Vero 4K / 4K + and will make test builds available during the week on the forums. We are still preparing Raspberry Pi 4 images and will make these available soon.

Kernel: Linux 5.3, KernelShark 1.0, "Seems Perfectly Feasible and Then Dies" Bounded loops in BPF for the 5.3 kernel BPF programs have gained significantly in capabilities over the last few years and can now perform many useful operations. That said, BPF developers have had to work around an annoying limitation until recently: they could not use loops. This restriction was recently lifted by a patch set from Alexei Starovoitov that was merged for Linux 5.3. In addition to adding support for loops, it also greatly decreases the load time of most BPF programs.

KernelShark releases version 1.0 It has been the better part of a decade since the last KernelShark article appeared here; in the interim, the kernel-tracing visualization tool has undergone some major changes. While the high-level appearance is largely similar, the underlying code has switched from GTK+ 2.0 to Qt 5. On July 26, maintainer Steven Rostedt announced the release of KernelShark version 1.0, which makes it a good time to take another peek. KernelShark is a graphical interface to help track down information in the voluminous kernel traces that trace-cmd can produce. trace-cmd is a front end for the ftrace kernel tracer. Rostedt wrote about trace-cmd and ftrace (part 1 and part 2) for LWN nearly a decade ago as well. Ftrace can collect an enormous amount of information from within a running kernel; trace-cmd simply makes it much easier for users to configure and manage those traces. KernelShark adds yet another level of capabilities.

Another Episode of "Seems Perfectly Feasible and Then Dies"--Script to Simplify the Process of Changing System Call Tables David Howells put in quite a bit of work on a script, ./scripts/syscall-manage.pl, to simplify the entire process of changing the system call tables. With this script, it was a simple matter to add, remove, rename or renumber any system call you liked. The script also would resolve git conflicts, in the event that two repositories renumbered the system calls in conflicting ways. Why did David need to write this patch? Why weren't system calls already fairly easy to manage? When you make a system call, you add it to a master list, and then you add it to the system call "tables", which is where the running kernel looks up which kernel function corresponds to which system call number. Kernel developers need to make sure system calls are represented in all relevant spots in the source tree. Renaming, renumbering and making other changes to system calls involves a lot of fiddly little details. David's script simply would do everything right—end of story no problemo hasta la vista. Arnd Bergmann remarked, "Ah, fun. You had already threatened to add that script in the past. The implementation of course looks fine, I was just hoping we could instead eliminate the need for it first." But, bowing to necessity, Arnd offered some technical suggestions for improvements to the patch.

Completing the pidfd API Unix-like systems traditionally represent many objects as files, but processes have always been an exception. They are, instead, represented by process IDs (PIDs), which are small integers — limited to 32767 by default, though that limit can be raised on Linux systems. There are a few problems with this representation, but the biggest one is arguably that PIDs are reused; when a process exits, its PID can be assigned to a new, unrelated process, and this can happen quickly. That creates a race condition where code that operates on a process, most often by sending it a signal, might end up performing an action on the wrong process. A pidfd is, instead, a file descriptor that refers to an existing process. Once the pidfd exists, it will only refer to that one process, so it can be used to send signals without worry that the wrong process might end up being the recipient. This feature is valuable enough that some process-management systems, most notably the one used by Android, are being rewritten to take advantage of it. There are two ways to create a pidfd. The preferred method in most cases will be to supply the CLONE_F_PIDFD flag to the clone() system call (or perhaps clone3() in the future); upon successful process creation, a pidfd representing the child will be returned to the parent. It is also possible to create a pidfd for an existing process with pidfd_open(), which was merged for the 5.3 kernel.