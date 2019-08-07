today's leftovers
Summing Up The AMD EPYC 7742 2P Performance In One Graphic
If you didn't have a chance since last night to check out our benchmarks of the AMD EPYC 7742 and EPYC 7502 Linux performance, I certainly encourage you to do so. Even if you aren't a server enthusiast, it's incredible to see the engineering achievement of AMD with Zen 2 and how the race is certainly back on in the CPU space. If you are short on time, here's the quick summary of our initial AMD EPYC 7002 benchmark results.
As all independent reviewers seem to be in consensus, the EPYC 7002 series is a godsend for just about everyone, sans Intel. The EPYC 7002 line-up provides the most competitive option against Intel we've seen in the server space in many years if not ever, customers have these lower-cost CPUs that actually perform better and more power efficient in a majority of real-world workloads, and Rome further benefits consumers by reigniting Intel's engine and they will certainly need to respond in some manner by either (much) better pricing or some card up their sleeves.
How Can AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 Series Be Even Better? Open-Source BIOS / Coreboot
By now you've likely seen the fantastic performance out of AMD's new "Rome" 7002 series processors. The performance is phenomenal and generally blowing well past Intel's Xeon Cascade Lake processors. So that's all good and it can get even better outside of performance: I asked AMD about the prospects of Coreboot / open-source BIOS support and got a surprising response.
At an event in Austin last month when AMD was talking up Rome, when they weren't talking about the new server CPU's performance potential they were often mentioning the chip's security. That set the stage for bringing up open-source support and Coreboot support without coming across as just an open-source zealot/nerd question. After all, if their lower-level bits were (again) open-source it would ensure a more auditable boot process and ensuring the integrity of their Platform Security Processor (PSP) and the like, which in this day and age is important and trying to ensure no nefarious back-doors to the system. Companies like Facebook and Google are also genuinely interested in this open-source functionality with their work on the likes of Coreboot and LinuxBoot.
Curbing Harassment with User Empowerment
Typically, we want to communicate with strangers online, so this should be possible by default. But if we are being actively harassed, we can assume that further messages from strangers are unsafe, and switch our account to “safety mode”–rejecting messages, invites and other interactions from strangers. We can rely on our trusted contacts for help and support, including passing on well-wishes from strangers.
At-risk individuals might choose to start their account in safety mode.
Trusted caretakers might maintain lists of bad actors, but trusting a caretaker should require very careful consideration: What is their governance model? What is their appeals process? Do they leak information about list recipients?
Python and public APIs
In theory, the public API of a Python standard library module is fully specified as part of its documentation, but in practice it may not be quite so clear cut. There are other ways to specify the names in a module that are meant to be public, and there are naming conventions for things that should not be public (e.g. the name starts with an underscore), but there is no real consistency in how those are used throughout the standard library. A mid-July discussion on the python-dev mailing list considered the problem and some possible solutions; the main outcome seems to be interest in making the rules more explicit.
It should be noted that the Python language does not enforce any access restrictions at all; any program that can import a module can access any top-level name defined in it. All of the "rules" that govern access restrictions are simply conventions, though they are meant to delineate things that can be changed by a module maintainer without going through the usual deprecation cycle. A big part of the public API is effectively a list of names that the module maintainer promises not to change without a good deal of warning (at least two full development cycles).
GNU/Linux/New Releases: Sparky 2019.08 Special Editions, Tails 4 Beta, OSMC Update
Events: Open Source Summit Japan, DevNation Live, Open Source Summit Europe
Kernel: Linux 5.3, KernelShark 1.0, "Seems Perfectly Feasible and Then Dies"
Darling: macOS compatibility for Linux
There is an increasingly active development effort, known as Darling, that is aiming to provide a translation layer for macOS software on Linux; it is inspired in part by Wine. While Darling isn't nearly as mature as Wine, contributors are continuing to build out capabilities that could make the project more useful to a wider group of users in the future. [...] Darling is licensed under GPLv3 and, according to the project home page, it does not violate Apple's End User License Agreement (EULA) since it only uses the parts of Darwin that have been released as free software. Darwin, however, is licensed under the Apple Public Source License (APSL), which is a free-software license, but is not compatible with the GPL according to the FSF.
