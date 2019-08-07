Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 9th of August 2019 03:43:59 PM

The upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 release will — if all goes to plan — feature an improved version of the Yaru GTK theme, and in this post we take a look at some of the changes the revamp makes.

Conscious of the continued debate as to whether Linux distros should “theme” applications designed for upstream defaults (i.e., the Adwaita GTK theme) Yaru’s development crew have opted to more closely align their fork with the latest upstream versions.

“We tried to keep as much design as possible while aiming for minimum diff (yaru was always based on the upstream themes, but the tweaks went a bit out of scope lately and it became hard to keep track of the upstream changes,” Frederik Feichtmeier explains.

What this means in practice is a little hard to say because, at the time of writing, the “new” version of theme is not available for testing in Eoan (though it can be built from source, but hey: i’m lazy).

That said there are a couple of low-res screenshots which attempt to showcase the improved Yaru theme, and these do sport a few noticeable, if minor, differences.