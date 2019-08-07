Games: Space Mercs, Nimbatus, Screeps Arena, MineRalph, Mind Trap, X4: Split Vendetta
-
The extreme arcade space-shooter Space Mercs is now available on itch.io, plus some sales info
Space Mercs from Bearded Giant Games who develop their games entirely on Linux, released on Steam recently and now you can also catch it on itch.io.
Haven't picked it up yet and want to know what to expect? It's a retro 3D arcade space shooter, designed primarily as a quick pick up and play experience. The developer said to think of it like a coffee-break game, only a bit more intense when some of it can be like a bullet-hell.
-
Space drone construction game Nimbatus just had a massive update to the campaign
Nimbatus is all about piecing together blocks in the hope of creating a drone that's not terrible, with the ability to make them autonomous or have direct control of everything it's a very cool game.
A few days ago the released the Campaign Update (0.7.3) and it's huge. Before this, the campaign mode was pretty simplistic but it has been expanded quite a bit now with different captains, progression through unlocking drone parts, travel events, asteroid fields, drone skins and more.
-
Screeps Arena, an upcoming strategy game where you program your units with JavaScript
Screeps Arena is a game for programming enthusiasts, as you get to design your own AI using JavaScript to have 1 on 1 battles.
If this sounds a bit familiar, it's because this same developer also made the game Screeps, an MMO RTS sandbox (some of it is open source too) which has all the same basic ideas. However, Screeps Arena has a much smaller and refined focus on simpler battles. This will likely make it a more manageable game and probably easier for a bigger audience to get into.
-
Reaction-based physics-platformer MineRalph is now out
If you don't get frustrated easily and you enjoy a challenge, perhaps also a bit of speedrunning, MineRalph is probably a game you will enjoy.
The developer, Chop Chop Games, say it pays homage to classic difficult games. With gameplay that's a sort-of mashup of "Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Meat Boy - with the level design of Super Mario... and the control scheme of Angry Birds". Quite a simple game mechanically but it's by no means easy.
-
Need some new games? Come and look at all the deals going on
I haven't given a little overview of Linux games on sale for a while, so here's a fresh look ahead of another weekend for those of you looking to pick up something new.
-
Mind Trap, a four episode psychological thriller series inspired by the Twilight Zone is coming to Linux
Gear Worx Productions are currently working on Mind Trap, a four episode psychological thriller series and they've got in touch to mention that it's coming to Linux. Tagging us in a post on Twitter, they made it very clear that Linux will be supported.
-
Egosoft have revealed the first big expansion to X4: Foundations with X4: Split Vendetta
X4: Split Vendetta is going to expand the size of X4: Foundations quite a lot, along with the upcoming big 3.0 update.
They're not currently giving out a lot of details on what exactly will be in the expansion or the update. The Steam page as well as the announcement sent out was pretty light. Egosoft did say it will increase the size of the universe, while also introducing "two new Split family clans" including new ships, weapons and station modules.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 576 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
digiKam 6.2.0 is released
digiKam try to be the most powerful with all files provided by digital camera. Raw files support is a big challenge. Some applications have been especially created only to support RAW files from camera, as this kind of support is complex, long and hard to maintain in time. Raw files are not like JPEG. Nothing is standardized, and camera makers are free to change everything inside these digital container without documentation. Raw files permit to re-invent the existing, to implement hidden features, to cache metadata, to require a powerful computer to process data. When you buy an expensive camera, you must expect that the image provided are seriously pre-processed by the camera firmware and ready to use immediately. This is true for JPEG, not RAW files. Even if JPEG is not perfect, it’s well standardized and well documented. For Raw, for each new camera release, the formats can change as it depends in-depth on camera sensor data not processed by camera firmware. This require an intensive reverse-engineering that digiKam team cannot support as well. This is why we use the powerful libraw library to post-process the Raw files on the computer. This library include complex algorithms to support all different Raw file formats.
EndeavourOS Aims to Fill the Void Left by Antergos in Arch Linux World
According to the project’s site, EndeavourOS came into existence because people in the Antergos community wanted to keep the spirit of Antergos alive. Their goal was simply to “have Arch installed with an easy to use installer and a friendly, helpful community to fall back on during the journey to master the system”. Unlike many Arch-based distros, EndeavourOS is intending to work like vanilla Arch, “so no one-click solutions to install your favorite app or a bunch of preinstalled apps you’ll eventually don’t need”. For most people, especially those new to Linux and Arch, there will be a learning curve, but EndeavourOS aims to have a large friendly community where people are encouraged to ask questions and learn about their systems.
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 43 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 53 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 39 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago