Sway 1.2-RC1 Released For The i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor
Sway 1.2 is tracking compatibility fixes/improvements against i3 4.17, Swaybar is now spawned as a Wayland client, XWayland support enhancements, wlr-output-management-v1 protocol support, output toggle support, layout handling enhancements, and a wide range of different fixes and other improvements to this promising lightweight Wayland compositor built off their WLROOTS project.
Fedora Update Weeks 25–30
It has been quite a long time since the last post, unfortunately, but I’m not gone yet. I was fairly busy for a couple of weeks, and then taking a little break while waiting for the Fedora 31 Mass Rebuild to finish. But here we go with what’s been taking place.
The major bit of work leading up to the Mass Rebuild was getting all Go packages up do date to the newly approved Guidelines. This involved several refreshes of packages, newly created packages, and other general cleanup, implemented almost entirely by Robert-André Mauchin (eclipseo) for all the Go libraries. Unfortunately, this missed adding Obsoletes to the renamed packages, so I (manually) tracked commit notifications and wrote a script to add these in. There were nearly 200 of these, which is too many to list here, but you can find them on datagrepper.
A Modern Supermicro Kabylake Xeon Motherboard Now Supports Coreboot
While the tide may be eventually turning, as it stands today for those wanting to run Coreboot on x86 desktop/server hardware you are largely limited to generations-old platforms. But now there is a new option and that is a Coreboot port having been completed to a modern Supermicro motherboard for use with Intel Xeon "Kabylake" processors.
Through a partnership between 9elements Cyber Security and Mullvad, a port has been completed to the Supermicro X11SSH-TF motherboard that is for Xeon E3-1200 v6 series processors.
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS conference presence, AW2019
Your favorite open source test case management system is going on tour again.
Rough, tough 10.4- and 12.1-inch in-vehicle computers offer 802.11ac and LTE
Advantech has launched a Linux-friendly “DLT-V72 Facelift” series of rugged, Intel Bay Trail based vehicle-mounted computers in 10.4- and 12.1-inch models with 802.11ac, LTE, and optional UPS, sensors, and screen blanking.
Advantech has updated its DLT-V72 line of rugged vehicle-mounted terminals (VMTs) for warehouse management, port management, heavy-duty operations, and manufacturing applications. New features on the DLT-V72 Facelift include a more stylish, compact design, as well as 802.11ac WiFi, LTE, and optional sensors and screen blanking.
digiKam 6.2.0 is released
digiKam try to be the most powerful with all files provided by digital camera. Raw files support is a big challenge. Some applications have been especially created only to support RAW files from camera, as this kind of support is complex, long and hard to maintain in time. Raw files are not like JPEG. Nothing is standardized, and camera makers are free to change everything inside these digital container without documentation. Raw files permit to re-invent the existing, to implement hidden features, to cache metadata, to require a powerful computer to process data. When you buy an expensive camera, you must expect that the image provided are seriously pre-processed by the camera firmware and ready to use immediately. This is true for JPEG, not RAW files. Even if JPEG is not perfect, it’s well standardized and well documented. For Raw, for each new camera release, the formats can change as it depends in-depth on camera sensor data not processed by camera firmware. This require an intensive reverse-engineering that digiKam team cannot support as well. This is why we use the powerful libraw library to post-process the Raw files on the computer. This library include complex algorithms to support all different Raw file formats.
EndeavourOS Aims to Fill the Void Left by Antergos in Arch Linux World
According to the project’s site, EndeavourOS came into existence because people in the Antergos community wanted to keep the spirit of Antergos alive. Their goal was simply to “have Arch installed with an easy to use installer and a friendly, helpful community to fall back on during the journey to master the system”. Unlike many Arch-based distros, EndeavourOS is intending to work like vanilla Arch, “so no one-click solutions to install your favorite app or a bunch of preinstalled apps you’ll eventually don’t need”. For most people, especially those new to Linux and Arch, there will be a learning curve, but EndeavourOS aims to have a large friendly community where people are encouraged to ask questions and learn about their systems.
