The last couple of week I’ve been on holiday and I spent some of that hacking on gthree. Gthree is a port of three.js, and a good way to get some testing of it is to port a three.js app. Benjamin pointed out HexGL, a WebGL racing game similar to F-Zero. This game uses a bunch of cool features like shaders, effects, sprites, particles, etc, so it was a good target. I had to add a bunch of features to gthree and fix some bugs, but its now at a state where it looks pretty cool as a demo. However it needs more work to be playable as a game.

Garry Newman from Facepunch Studios has put out a new blog post detailing their final plans for the Linux version of the survival game Rust. It's quite an open and honest post about the state of things, noting that they didn't really do a good job of actually supporting the Linux version. The post mentions how they never routinely tested it, unless they knew something was wrong. Newman also mentions how the "quiet majority" of Linux gamers accept that they're often a second-class citizen but we shouldn't be as we are paying the same. Which is why they made the decision to stop supporting Linux originally in July last year.

Almost six years after the original, Michael Todd Games returns to inflict more painful hardcore platforming with slick beats in Electronic Super Joy 2 which is out now. Technically the third game, since Electronic Super Joy: Groove City was also released back in 2014. It's…difficult, maddeningly so in some areas. This is a game designed to make you furious, yet it's so damn good at the same time. I will fully admit to being absolutely atrocious at it, hardcore platformers aren't usually something that I go for but Electronic Super Joy 2 has the right amount of weird for me to enjoy it.

today's leftovers Sway 1.2-RC1 Released For The i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor Sway 1.2 is tracking compatibility fixes/improvements against i3 4.17, Swaybar is now spawned as a Wayland client, XWayland support enhancements, wlr-output-management-v1 protocol support, output toggle support, layout handling enhancements, and a wide range of different fixes and other improvements to this promising lightweight Wayland compositor built off their WLROOTS project.

Fedora Update Weeks 25–30 It has been quite a long time since the last post, unfortunately, but I’m not gone yet. I was fairly busy for a couple of weeks, and then taking a little break while waiting for the Fedora 31 Mass Rebuild to finish. But here we go with what’s been taking place. The major bit of work leading up to the Mass Rebuild was getting all Go packages up do date to the newly approved Guidelines. This involved several refreshes of packages, newly created packages, and other general cleanup, implemented almost entirely by Robert-André Mauchin (eclipseo) for all the Go libraries. Unfortunately, this missed adding Obsoletes to the renamed packages, so I (manually) tracked commit notifications and wrote a script to add these in. There were nearly 200 of these, which is too many to list here, but you can find them on datagrepper.

A Modern Supermicro Kabylake Xeon Motherboard Now Supports Coreboot While the tide may be eventually turning, as it stands today for those wanting to run Coreboot on x86 desktop/server hardware you are largely limited to generations-old platforms. But now there is a new option and that is a Coreboot port having been completed to a modern Supermicro motherboard for use with Intel Xeon "Kabylake" processors. Through a partnership between 9elements Cyber Security and Mullvad, a port has been completed to the Supermicro X11SSH-TF motherboard that is for Xeon E3-1200 v6 series processors.

Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS conference presence, AW2019 Your favorite open source test case management system is going on tour again.

Rough, tough 10.4- and 12.1-inch in-vehicle computers offer 802.11ac and LTE Advantech has launched a Linux-friendly “DLT-V72 Facelift” series of rugged, Intel Bay Trail based vehicle-mounted computers in 10.4- and 12.1-inch models with 802.11ac, LTE, and optional UPS, sensors, and screen blanking. Advantech has updated its DLT-V72 line of rugged vehicle-mounted terminals (VMTs) for warehouse management, port management, heavy-duty operations, and manufacturing applications. New features on the DLT-V72 Facelift include a more stylish, compact design, as well as 802.11ac WiFi, LTE, and optional sensors and screen blanking.