Kernel: Linux Mimics Windows in F2FS, AMD Linux Driver Support For "Renoir" APUs
EXT4 set off the new trend for opt-in, per-directory case-insensitive file/folder support on Linux systems. EXT4 picked up that optional case-insensitive support for Linux 5.2 while the for Linux 5.4 kernel cycle the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) is set to receive similar support.
Last month we wrote about case-insensitive patches for F2FS that provided case-folding support using Unicode similar to the patches for EXT4. Like EXT4, this feature is opt-in on a per-directory basis. A Google engineer sent out these F2FS patches, which didn't come as a surprise considering the growing use of F2FS on mobile Android devices where for conventional end-users may be handy having case-insensitive support to behave to the likes of FAT32/NTFS on Windows.
AMD is striking well over the past month with their Linux hardware bring-up. In the past month we've seen the Navi 10/12/14 support get in order for Linux as well as support for the future Vega-based Arcturus GPU and now we see the initial enablement patches for their next-generation APUs, Renoir.
Sent out today was the initial 27 patches amount to around two thousand lines of code (roughly half of which is just header files) for bringing up this next-gen AMD APU.
Games: Electronic Super Joy 2, Rust and Gthree
Almost six years after the original, Michael Todd Games returns to inflict more painful hardcore platforming with slick beats in Electronic Super Joy 2 which is out now. Technically the third game, since Electronic Super Joy: Groove City was also released back in 2014.
It's…difficult, maddeningly so in some areas. This is a game designed to make you furious, yet it's so damn good at the same time. I will fully admit to being absolutely atrocious at it, hardcore platformers aren't usually something that I go for but Electronic Super Joy 2 has the right amount of weird for me to enjoy it.
Garry Newman from Facepunch Studios has put out a new blog post detailing their final plans for the Linux version of the survival game Rust.
It's quite an open and honest post about the state of things, noting that they didn't really do a good job of actually supporting the Linux version. The post mentions how they never routinely tested it, unless they knew something was wrong. Newman also mentions how the "quiet majority" of Linux gamers accept that they're often a second-class citizen but we shouldn't be as we are paying the same. Which is why they made the decision to stop supporting Linux originally in July last year.
The last couple of week I’ve been on holiday and I spent some of that hacking on gthree. Gthree is a port of three.js, and a good way to get some testing of it is to port a three.js app. Benjamin pointed out HexGL, a WebGL racing game similar to F-Zero.
This game uses a bunch of cool features like shaders, effects, sprites, particles, etc, so it was a good target. I had to add a bunch of features to gthree and fix some bugs, but its now at a state where it looks pretty cool as a demo. However it needs more work to be playable as a game.
Stable kernels 5.2.8, 4.19.66, and 4.14.138
I'm announcing the release of the 5.2.8 kernel.
All users of the 5.2 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.2.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.2.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
today's leftovers
Sway 1.2 is tracking compatibility fixes/improvements against i3 4.17, Swaybar is now spawned as a Wayland client, XWayland support enhancements, wlr-output-management-v1 protocol support, output toggle support, layout handling enhancements, and a wide range of different fixes and other improvements to this promising lightweight Wayland compositor built off their WLROOTS project.
It has been quite a long time since the last post, unfortunately, but I’m not gone yet. I was fairly busy for a couple of weeks, and then taking a little break while waiting for the Fedora 31 Mass Rebuild to finish. But here we go with what’s been taking place.
The major bit of work leading up to the Mass Rebuild was getting all Go packages up do date to the newly approved Guidelines. This involved several refreshes of packages, newly created packages, and other general cleanup, implemented almost entirely by Robert-André Mauchin (eclipseo) for all the Go libraries. Unfortunately, this missed adding Obsoletes to the renamed packages, so I (manually) tracked commit notifications and wrote a script to add these in. There were nearly 200 of these, which is too many to list here, but you can find them on datagrepper.
While the tide may be eventually turning, as it stands today for those wanting to run Coreboot on x86 desktop/server hardware you are largely limited to generations-old platforms. But now there is a new option and that is a Coreboot port having been completed to a modern Supermicro motherboard for use with Intel Xeon "Kabylake" processors.
Through a partnership between 9elements Cyber Security and Mullvad, a port has been completed to the Supermicro X11SSH-TF motherboard that is for Xeon E3-1200 v6 series processors.
Your favorite open source test case management system is going on tour again.
Advantech has launched a Linux-friendly “DLT-V72 Facelift” series of rugged, Intel Bay Trail based vehicle-mounted computers in 10.4- and 12.1-inch models with 802.11ac, LTE, and optional UPS, sensors, and screen blanking.
Advantech has updated its DLT-V72 line of rugged vehicle-mounted terminals (VMTs) for warehouse management, port management, heavy-duty operations, and manufacturing applications. New features on the DLT-V72 Facelift include a more stylish, compact design, as well as 802.11ac WiFi, LTE, and optional sensors and screen blanking.
