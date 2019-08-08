A fairly raised issue was that the batch approach means adding new functionality to the compiler. This is true, but not particulary interesting as a standalone statement. The real question is how much more work is it, especially compared to the work needed to support other module implementation methods. In the batch mode there are two main pieces of work. The first is starting compiler tasks, detecting when they freeze due to missing modules and resuming them once the modules they require have been built. The second one is calculating the minimal set of files to recompile when doing incremental builds. The former is the trickier one because no-one has implemented it yet. The latter is a well known subject, build systems like Make and Ninja have done it for 40+ years. To test the former I wrote a simple feasibility study in Python. What it does is generate 100 source files containing modules that call each other and then compiles them all in the manner a batch compiler would. There is no need to scan the contents of files, the system will automatically detect the correct build order or error out if it can not be done.