Android Leftovers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 582 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
PCLinuxOS KDE Full Edition 2019.08 Release
PCLinuxOS KDE Full Edition ISO updated installation media has been released and is available for download at: http://ftp.nluug.nl/pub/os/Linux/distr/pclinuxos/pclinuxos/live-cd/64bit/ name: pclinuxos64-kde5-2019.08.iso md5sum: 577240b993d9d7914e32cf446ff0ccd2 size: 2355mb (2.3 gb) This ISO image is fully updated as of August 10, 2019 and is being provided so new installations will not require a large update to get updated to current levels.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Content available under CC-BY-SA
© by original authors
Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
13 hours 34 min ago
16 hours 42 min ago
16 hours 44 min ago
16 hours 57 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
1 day 7 min ago
1 day 20 min ago