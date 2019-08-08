Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 10th of August 2019 08:36:40 AM Filed under
HowTos
»

More in Tux Machines

PCLinuxOS KDE Full Edition 2019.08 Release

PCLinuxOS KDE Full Edition ISO updated installation media has been released and is available for download at: http://ftp.nluug.nl/pub/os/Linux/distr/pclinuxos/pclinuxos/live-cd/64bit/ name: pclinuxos64-kde5-2019.08.iso md5sum: 577240b993d9d7914e32cf446ff0ccd2 size: 2355mb (2.3 gb) This ISO image is fully updated as of August 10, 2019 and is being provided so new installations will not require a large update to get updated to current levels. Read more

today's howtos

Android Leftovers

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6