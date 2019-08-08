Language Selection

Programming/Development: C++, KDE, Django, ejabberd, and JSON

Saturday 10th of August 2019
Development
  • C++ modules with a batch compiler feasibility study

    A fairly raised issue was that the batch approach means adding new functionality to the compiler. This is true, but not particulary interesting as a standalone statement. The real question is how much more work is it, especially compared to the work needed to support other module implementation methods.

    In the batch mode there are two main pieces of work. The first is starting compiler tasks, detecting when they freeze due to missing modules and resuming them once the modules they require have been built. The second one is calculating the minimal set of files to recompile when doing incremental builds.

    The former is the trickier one because no-one has implemented it yet. The latter is a well known subject, build systems like Make and Ninja have done it for 40+ years. To test the former I wrote a simple feasibility study in Python. What it does is generate 100 source files containing modules that call each other and then compiles them all in the manner a batch compiler would. There is no need to scan the contents of files, the system will automatically detect the correct build order or error out if it can not be done.

  • Achieving consistency between SDDM and Plasma

    As I mentioned in the previous post, one drawback of attempts to sync theme settings with SDDM is that SDDM requires these files to be present on the root partition. When users install content from GHNS (Get Hot New Stuff), it’s installed in the home directory. Detecting if theme files in use are present on the root partition and copying them there if not when the user syncs their settings with SDDM would be possible for most (but not all) files, but is grueling and clumsy in the long run. It’s possible to instead implement an option for global installation of content. As a matter of fact, something alike can already be encountered when installing fonts.

  • Path Towards Deploying Django - Reading Time: 3 Mins

    Deploying Django has often been a confusing and hard topic for many who are starting out in Django development.

    It takes time in playing around with various deployment options to actually get to the right technology or practices in deploying Django projects.

    I will be covering the various ways to deploy your Django web application, I hope it might be useful for anyone who is starting out.

  • ejabberd 19.08

    We are pleased to announce ejabberd version 19.08. The main focus has been to further improve ease of use, consistency, performance, but also to start cleaning up our code base. As usual, we have kept on improving server performance and fixed several issues.

  • JSON Data to a pandas df without read_json() method

    Dealing with JSON data; pulling it in and reading it was something I strugled with significantly when I began coding. This article is for anyone who is facing that issue or just wants a diffrent point of view.

