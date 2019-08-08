New 10" Android PPC-4310 POE Touch Panel PC Brings i.MX8M Technology Support
Imagine a complete POE touch panel PC solution built around the newest i.MX8M ARM technology. A touch panel computer with wide-ranging Linux and support, including Yocto Embedded, QT, Wayland, and Ubuntu, as well as Android 8.1 and 9 Support. Estone Technology is pleased to announce the 10” PPC-4310 Frameless Panel PC.
The PPC-4310 is one of the first complete POE touch panel solutions constructed around an i.MX8M ARM processor with long lifecycle support. The new i.MX8M processor is optimized for industrial control applications, and guarantees more than 10 years of lifespan support. It has been optimized for industrial HMI and control, but is also equipped and designed to look and function well in commercial and residential applications. This new Estone touch panel PC platform offers many options not seen in other systems, including dual core DSP digital MIC input with noise suppression, and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) , ready for OEM/ODM customization projects with edge-computing voice interaction supports.
