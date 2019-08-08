While various high-tech solutions to secure electronic voting systems are being touted this week to election officials across the United States, according to infosec guru Bruce Schneier there is only one tried-and-tested approach that should be considered: pen and paper. It's the only way to be sure hackers and spies haven't delved in from across the web to screw with your vote. “Paper ballots are almost 100 per cent reliable and provide a voter-verifiable paper trail,” he told your humble Reg vulture and other hacks at Black Hat in Las Vegas on Thursday. “This isn’t hard or controversial. We use then all the time in Minnesota, and you make your vote and it’s easily tabulated.” The integrity of the election process depends on three key areas: the security of the voter databases that list who can vote; the electronic ballot boxes themselves, which Schneier opined were the hardest things to hack successfully; and the computers that tabulate votes and distribute this information.

A ransomware outbreak that hit QuickBooks cloud hosting firm iNSYNQ in mid-July appears to have started with an email phishing attack that snared an employee working in sales for the company, KrebsOnSecurity has learned. It also looks like the intruders spent roughly ten days rooting around iNSYNQ’s internal network to properly stage things before unleashing the ransomware. iNSYNQ ultimately declined to pay the ransom demand, and it is still working to completely restore customer access to files. [...] But Alex Holden, founder of Milwaukee-based cyber intelligence firm Hold Security, showed KrebsOnSecurity information obtained from monitoring dark web communications which suggested the problem started on July 6, after an employee in iNSYNQ’s sales division fell for a targeted phishing email. “This shows that even after the initial infection, if companies act promptly they can still detect and stop the ransomware,” Holden said. “For these infections hackers take sometimes days, weeks, or even months to encrypt your data.”

Imagine a complete POE touch panel PC solution built around the newest i.MX8M ARM technology. A touch panel computer with wide-ranging Linux and support, including Yocto Embedded, QT, Wayland, and Ubuntu, as well as Android 8.1 and 9 Support. Estone Technology is pleased to announce the 10” PPC-4310 Frameless Panel PC. The PPC-4310 is one of the first complete POE touch panel solutions constructed around an i.MX8M ARM processor with long lifecycle support. The new i.MX8M processor is optimized for industrial control applications, and guarantees more than 10 years of lifespan support. It has been optimized for industrial HMI and control, but is also equipped and designed to look and function well in commercial and residential applications. This new Estone touch panel PC platform offers many options not seen in other systems, including dual core DSP digital MIC input with noise suppression, and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) , ready for OEM/ODM customization projects with edge-computing voice interaction supports.

Programming/Development: C++, KDE, Django, ejabberd, and JSON C++ modules with a batch compiler feasibility study A fairly raised issue was that the batch approach means adding new functionality to the compiler. This is true, but not particulary interesting as a standalone statement. The real question is how much more work is it, especially compared to the work needed to support other module implementation methods. In the batch mode there are two main pieces of work. The first is starting compiler tasks, detecting when they freeze due to missing modules and resuming them once the modules they require have been built. The second one is calculating the minimal set of files to recompile when doing incremental builds. The former is the trickier one because no-one has implemented it yet. The latter is a well known subject, build systems like Make and Ninja have done it for 40+ years. To test the former I wrote a simple feasibility study in Python. What it does is generate 100 source files containing modules that call each other and then compiles them all in the manner a batch compiler would. There is no need to scan the contents of files, the system will automatically detect the correct build order or error out if it can not be done.

Achieving consistency between SDDM and Plasma As I mentioned in the previous post, one drawback of attempts to sync theme settings with SDDM is that SDDM requires these files to be present on the root partition. When users install content from GHNS (Get Hot New Stuff), it’s installed in the home directory. Detecting if theme files in use are present on the root partition and copying them there if not when the user syncs their settings with SDDM would be possible for most (but not all) files, but is grueling and clumsy in the long run. It’s possible to instead implement an option for global installation of content. As a matter of fact, something alike can already be encountered when installing fonts.

Path Towards Deploying Django - Reading Time: 3 Mins Deploying Django has often been a confusing and hard topic for many who are starting out in Django development. It takes time in playing around with various deployment options to actually get to the right technology or practices in deploying Django projects. I will be covering the various ways to deploy your Django web application, I hope it might be useful for anyone who is starting out.

ejabberd 19.08 We are pleased to announce ejabberd version 19.08. The main focus has been to further improve ease of use, consistency, performance, but also to start cleaning up our code base. As usual, we have kept on improving server performance and fixed several issues.

JSON Data to a pandas df without read_json() method Dealing with JSON data; pulling it in and reading it was something I strugled with significantly when I began coding. This article is for anyone who is facing that issue or just wants a diffrent point of view.